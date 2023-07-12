RUMC Neonatal/Pediatric ICUs, Kids Against Cancer to Benefit from Staten Island Realtors’ Golf Event
Staten Island Board of Realtors® Challenge Cup is set for Sept. 6 at Galloping Hills Golf Club, Kenilworth, N.J.STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) will be hosting its annual Realtors® Golf Challenge Cup Sept. 6 in support of the neonatal and pediatric intensive care units at Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC), West Brighton, and Kids Against Cancer (KAC).
"We extend our gratitude to RUMC and KAC for their unwavering dedication to children and their families facing difficult and distressing circumstances," said Ron Molcho, chairman of the Realtors® Golf Challenge Cup. "Looking ahead to our golf outing fundraiser, Staten Island's Realtor community remains committed in our support of these organizations and their exceptional health initiatives.”
EVENT LOCATION
This year’s golf event will take place Sept. 6 at Galloping Hills Golf Club, 3 Golf Drive, Kenilworth, N.J. The outing will launch with registration at 11:30 a.m., followed by a fun-filled day that will include a lunch buffet; shotgun start at 1 p.m.; barbecue and cocktail reception, and a concluding awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
SPONSORSHIPS AND REGISTRATION
Event registration and sponsorship opportunities are available online at https://bit.ly/siborgolf2023, or by contacting SIBOR Event Coordinator Annmarie Izzo by phone (718-928-3223) or email (annmarie@sibor.com).
About the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR)
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.
Comprised of approximately 2,500 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.
SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale. Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year.
All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
SIBOR and the SIMLS may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at MLSsiny.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
