Ohio state rep Josh Williams (41) endorsed by national veterans' organization with Ohio Issue 1 pending vote on 8-8-23

TOLEDO , OHIO , USA , July 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First has issued an endorsement for Ohio State Rep Josh Williams announced Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President through the L-Strategies pressroom.Rep Josh Williams is a co-sponsor of Ohio Issue 1, 60% Vote Requirement to Approve Constitutional Amendments Measure (2023) which is slated for special election of August 8th , 2023.If approved by voters, the amendment would change the Ohio State Constitution, modifying the Initiative and Referendum Process Amendment from 1912. The intent of this initiative, according to its creator, is to prevent a “whole host of issues that we know are coming down the pike... That applies to abortion, that applies to redistricting, that applies to wage hikes, that applies to qualified immunity”. said Rep. Brian StewartRep Josh Williams, who is also an attorney, recently proposed a law that prevents police from charging victims of crimes to get back their stolen property.The national veteran’s organization endorsed Josh Williams last cycle helping him win a tight race to take his seat in Ohio state house of representatives as the first black Republican in 50 years. Stan Fitzgerald, the groups national president, announced the organization is supporting him for his 2024 re-election campaign.“Josh is an Amazing person, he went from high school drop out , homeless and disabled, to working back to health and graduating from the University of Toledo College of Law with his juris doctorate. He brings the same drive to serving the people of Ohio” said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump president.The national veteran’s organization has actively been building state chapters to better represent and support local issues and last cycle started making endorsements of state , county and even municipal candidates. The organization encourages more national groups to support state and local candidates.L-Strategies Consulting Firm offers a pressroom service, Veterans for Trump has signed on as an exclusive client. https://lstrategies.org/l-strategies-to-offer-written-press-release-services/

