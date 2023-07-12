Tourism Solomons adds support for inaugural Tinakula Festival

A celebration of Temotu Province’s rich and very diverse culture, traditions, arts and crafts, the inaugural Tinakula Festival of Arts and Culture will be held on 28-29 July 2023 in Honiara.

Taking place at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Village, the festival provides Honiara locals and visitors with a wonderful opportunity to see, hear and taste first-hand the Temotu people’s unique music, dance, arts, crafts, and food, in the process gaining an insight into a part of the Solomon Islands few people have had the opportunity to experience.

Tourism Solomons has thrown its full support behind the event, formalising a Silver Sponsorship agreement with the organisers with the national tourist office’s CEO (Acting), Dagnal Dereveke, meeting to sign official documentation with Tinakula Festival Association (TFA) chair, Noel Nelu.

Also present to witness the signing was Tourism Solomons Team Leader Product Marketing, Garedd Porowai, who also manages the Temotu portfolio, and the TFA’s Mason Soniewairepu.

Commenting after the signing ceremony, Mr Porowai said the festival aligned perfectly with Tourism Solomons’ mission to promote the entire Solomon Islands as a culturally diverse and vibrant destination.

“We are confident the Tinakula Festival will not only enrich the local community, but also attract international interest going forward as the event becomes further grounded in our country’s annual calendar of events and cultural festivals,” he said.

TFA chair Nelu said the association is delighted to have Tourism Solomons join as the silver sponsor for the festival.

“The national tourist office’s support and commitment will undoubtedly contribute to a successful event and further assist the association and the Temotu community in showcasing the province’s unique traditions to a wider audience, in the process fostering a deeper cultural understanding,” he said.

For further information on Tourism Solomons, www.visitsolomons.com.sb.