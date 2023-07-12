Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 13, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Auglaize Township Park District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Lima-Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Clermont Clermont County Educational Service Center

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Wilson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Village of Midland

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Crawford Jefferson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

City of Euclid

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Darke Darke County Educational Service Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Ansonia Area Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Fairfield Lancaster Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Franklin County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Greene Greene County Combined Health District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Washington Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Highland Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation

7/1/2021 TO 12/29/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Aid Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Lucas Waterville Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Madison City of London

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination Mahoning City of Struthers

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Mercer Recovery Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR

Miami Newberry Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery City of Vandalia

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Richland City of Ontario

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Stark Area Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Canton Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Summit City of Green

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit City of Tallmadge

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Wayne Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Wood North Baltimore Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures