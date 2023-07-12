Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 13, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Auglaize Township Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lima-Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Clermont County Educational Service Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Wilson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Midland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Crawford
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Euclid
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Darke
|Darke County Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Ansonia Area Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Fairfield
|Lancaster Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Franklin County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Greene
|Greene County Combined Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 12/29/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Aid Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Waterville Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Madison
|City of London
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|Mahoning
|City of Struthers
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Recovery Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Miami
|Newberry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|City of Vandalia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|City of Ontario
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Canton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|City of Green
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Tallmadge
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|North Baltimore Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
