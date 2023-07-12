Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 13, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Auglaize Township Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lima-Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Clermont County Educational Service Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Wilson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Midland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Crawford Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Euclid
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Darke Darke County Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Ansonia Area Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Fairfield Lancaster Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Franklin County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Greene Greene County Combined Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Highland Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 12/29/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Aid Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lucas Waterville Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Madison City of London
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
Mahoning City of Struthers
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Mercer Recovery Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Miami Newberry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery City of Vandalia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland City of Ontario
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Canton Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit City of Green
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Tallmadge
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wayne Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood North Baltimore Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

