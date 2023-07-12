New Mpox FAQ Videos Available

KFF’s Greater Than MpoxExit Disclaimer and CDC have launched a series of direct and plain language mpox FAQ videos featuring White House National Mpox Response Deputy Coordinator Demetre Daskalakis, MD, MPH. In these short videos, Dr. Daskalakis provides the latest on mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), including the importance of getting vaccinated, common symptoms, testing and treatment options, and more.

The partners invite organizations to help get out the word about mpox by sharing these “Let’s Talk about Mpox” videos on their social media and websites. The full series is available on the YouTube.com/WeAreGreaterThan channel.

Also visit HIV.gov’s Mpox and People with HIV page for information and resources you can use and share.