Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,969 in the last 365 days.

New Mpox FAQ Videos Available

Demetre_Daskalakis_Greater_Than_Mpox

KFF’s Greater Than MpoxExit Disclaimer and CDC have launched a series of direct and plain language mpox FAQ videos featuring White House National Mpox Response Deputy Coordinator Demetre Daskalakis, MD, MPH. In these short videos, Dr. Daskalakis provides the latest on mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), including the importance of getting vaccinated, common symptoms, testing and treatment options, and more.

The partners invite organizations to help get out the word about mpox by sharing these “Let’s Talk about Mpox” videos on their social media and websites. The full series is available on the YouTube.com/WeAreGreaterThan channel.

Also visit HIV.gov’s Mpox and People with HIV page for information and resources you can use and share.

You just read:

New Mpox FAQ Videos Available

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more