St. Johnsbury Barracks / Lewd & Lascivious Conduct, DLS

CASE#: 23A4005099

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111





DATE/TIME: 7/11/2023 @ approximately 1831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 302, Fish and Wildlife Access, Wells River

VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious, DLS





ACCUSED: Brian Barnett

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, VSP received a report of a nude male in a van, exposing himself in a lewd way to people at the fishing access on Route 302, Wells River VT. Upon arrival, VSP encountered the nude male, identified as Brian Barnett (52). Barnett was showing signs of intoxication, and further investigation revealed his van did not have an interlock device though he was required to have one. Barnett was placed under arrest for the above charges and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Barnett was released to the custody of NERCF.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/2023 @0800

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

