St. Johnsbury Barracks / Lewd & Lascivious Conduct, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005099
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/11/2023 @ approximately 1831 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 302, Fish and Wildlife Access, Wells River
VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious, DLS
ACCUSED: Brian Barnett
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, VSP received a report of a nude male in a van, exposing himself in a lewd way to people at the fishing access on Route 302, Wells River VT. Upon arrival, VSP encountered the nude male, identified as Brian Barnett (52). Barnett was showing signs of intoxication, and further investigation revealed his van did not have an interlock device though he was required to have one. Barnett was placed under arrest for the above charges and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Barnett was released to the custody of NERCF.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/2023 @0800
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111