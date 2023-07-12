Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Lewd & Lascivious Conduct, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


CASE#: 23A4005099

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                            

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 7/11/2023 @ approximately 1831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 302, Fish and Wildlife Access, Wells River

VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious, DLS


ACCUSED: Brian Barnett                                              

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, VSP received a report of a nude male in a van, exposing himself in a lewd way to people at the fishing access on Route 302, Wells River VT. Upon arrival, VSP encountered the nude male, identified as Brian Barnett (52). Barnett was showing signs of intoxication, and further investigation revealed his van did not have an interlock device though he was required to have one. Barnett was placed under arrest for the above charges and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for fingerprints and processing. Barnett was released to the custody of NERCF.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/09/2023 @0800        

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: Yes





