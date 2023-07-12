Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Dorchester County

July 11, 2023

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester County.

The victim, identified as Gary Peek, 66, of Madison, Maryland was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was the driver and sole occupant of a Ford F-450 truck involved in the crash. The driver of a Ford F-250 truck involved in the crash, identified as Michael Gambrill, 32, of East New Market, Maryland, and a passenger, identified as a 7-year-old girl, were both transported by ambulance to University Of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 343 (Hudson Road) and Bar Neck Road in Cambridge, Maryland for the report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford F-450 was parked on the westbound side of Hudson Road with an Intech trailer attached, conducting utility work with displayed emergency cones and activated lights when for unknown reasons, a F-250 traveling ­­west on Hudson Road, struck the rear of the trailer.

Maryland Route 343 was closed for more than 5 hours following the crash. Personnel from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

###

