Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,861 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Dorchester County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester County.

The victim, identified as Gary Peek, 66, of Madison, Maryland was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical services personnel. He was the driver and sole occupant of a Ford F-450 truck involved in the crash. The driver of a Ford F-250 truck involved in the crash, identified as Michael Gambrill, 32, of East New Market, Maryland, and a passenger, identified as a 7-year-old girl, were both transported by ambulance to University Of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 343 (Hudson Road) and Bar Neck Road in Cambridge, Maryland for the report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford F-450 was parked on the westbound side of Hudson Road with an Intech trailer attached, conducting utility work with displayed emergency cones and activated lights when for unknown reasons, a F-250 traveling ­­west on Hudson Road, struck the rear of the trailer.   

Maryland Route 343 was closed for more than 5 hours following the crash. Personnel from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Dorchester County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more