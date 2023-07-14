Author Courtney Teasley’s New Release "Disrupt the CJ-SOO: The Easy Way to Learn Your Rights!" Challenges the Status Quo

Author Courtney Teasley Esquire

This book was written to give the information we desperately needed but never received.” — Courtney Teasley

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Compelling Author Courtney Teasley is making her mark on the literary scene by releasing her new book, “Disrupt the CJ-SOO: The Easy Way to Learn Your Rights!” Teasley is forging her way as she writes from an up close and personal perspective. Her ten-plus years as a practicing criminal defense attorney, criminal justice professor, high school mock trial coach, and local social justice proactivist have set the stage for this eye-opening penning.

Ms. Teasley reflects, “This book was written to give the information we desperately needed but never received. This format makes it easy for you to learn and understand as you also teach the ones you love and want to protect.”

During her career, Courtney Teasley Esquire has become a refreshing voice for change. Her unwavering determination and passion for the underserved has grown and recently led her to launch a business to end mass incarceration called Emeffen. Entrepreneur Teasley describes this laser-focused endeavor as a “black-, woman, millennial-owned brand that creates proactive products and services to disrupt and dismantle the (CJ-SOO) criminal justice system of oppression. Emeffen educates those from the disproportionately affected, marginalized minority (DAMM) community in the BIG 3 subjects we are most undereducated in that lead to mass incarceration; criminal justice literacy, civics, and financial literacy.”

An article from the NAACP profoundly states, “One out of every three Black boys born today can expect to be sentenced to prison, compared to 1 out 6 Latino boys; one out of 17 white boys.” Activist Teasley is stepping out and leading the charge with the banner of “ending all forms of mass incarceration for black and brown bodies.” The old adage states that “knowledge is key.” Her book “Disrupt the CJ-SOO: The Easy Way to Learn Your Rights!” teaches individuals and influencers in the underserved community how to end the school-to-prison pipeline and mass incarceration. It offers proactive vs. reactive methods with less reliance on the government’s assistance.

About: Disrupt the CJ-SOO: The Easy Way to Learn Your Rights is the 1st offering in a book series under Emeffen’s #Disrupt initiative. This book teaches about important rights in an easy-to-understand, simplified manner without the legal jargon that most lawyers and professors tend to use. Author Courtney Teasley delivers a powerful and accessible guide for individuals seeking to protect themselves and their loved ones within the criminal justice system. This groundbreaking book offers the reader essential knowledge on asserting their rights effectively, what pitfalls to avoid, and the magic words to use in police encounters.

For more information, contact via Email: at info@emeffen.com Phone: at 615-239-5357 or go to the Websites: www.cteasley.com or www.emeffen.com.