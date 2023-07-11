Take Giving Tuesday 2023 to the Next Level with GiveCentral
GiveCentral has designed intellectual tools and features called GC SmartTools to help their donors donate in less than 10 seconds, eliminating donor friction.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving Tuesday is a worldwide day of charitable giving on November 28, 2023—this annual day of giving boosts a tremendous opportunity for nonprofits to raise money to support their mission.
To help nonprofits achieve more on this special day of giving and throughout the year, GiveCentral has designed intellectual tools and features called GC SmartTools to help their donors donate in less than 10 seconds, eliminating donor friction. There are also marketing templates, materials, and timelines that assist organizations in creating and marketing a successful Giving Tuesday campaign. GiveCentral's staff of experts is also available to help organizations with their Giving Tuesday efforts each step of the way.
In the past, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati raised over $1.4 million nationally from 3367 donors for 137 ministries, exceeding their Giving Tuesday goal by $500,000. The platform helped manage all donor and donation information. "GiveCentral's willingness and ability to customize all our giving pages and the constant availability of their support team has helped us smash all our previous records," says David Kissel, Chief Development Officer, Archdiocese of Cincinnati.
Last year, the University of Cincinnati Catholic Bearcats raised more than $63K for their 'Love Gives Here' campaign by signing up for Giving Tuesday with GiveCentral. The Catholic Bearcats used online giving tools and text-to-give technology to get in front of their donors, who were college students, parents/guardians, and university donors. GiveCentral's technology allowed them to push information in front of their donors throughout this action-packed, fast-paced giving day. With their GiveCentral Giving Tuesday leaderboard, they also increased engagement by showing donations made in real-time, allowing for increased giving throughout the day as their giving thermometer grew to reach their goal.
With the launch of GC SmartTools, the possibilities for organizations that have signed up with GiveCentral have only increased, and possibilities are endless.
Many resources, tools and features are now available for organizations:
A Giving Tuesday toolkit and checklist.
Webinars and training from experts.
A customizable Giving Tuesday leaderboard.
Customizable social media templates.
Customizable email templates.
A Knowledge Center packed with Best-in-Class marketing ideas, Tips and Tricks for Giving Tuesday Success, and much more!
GCSmartTools: GC SmartText, GC SmartQR, GC SmartLinks, GC, SmartReports, GC SmartGive, GC Smart Dashboard, GC Smart Connect, and GC Smart Convert.
A staff of experts with many years of Giving Tuesday experience available to assist you with planning and support.
Achieve better results with GiveCentral Smart Tools! The best-in-class AI tools to give thanks and increase engagement. Elevate your organization on Giving Tuesday with GiveCentral. Learn more
About GiveCentral
GiveCentral is a web-based donation and engagement platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising, and communication activities into one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management. To date, there are over 750 nonprofits that have put their trust in GiveCentral. The organization looks forward to growing and expanding its offerings in the fundraising sector. Assistance from nonprofit fundraising experts is available on GiveCentral's official website.
