FDLE celebrates opening of new Pensacola Regional Operations Center

July 11, 2023PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and conducted dignitary and media tours this morning to celebrate the opening of the new Pensacola Regional Operations Center (PROC). The new building is named after former FDLE Commissioner James T. Moore, who served in that role from 1988 to 2003.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “This move, one of the most significant such undertakings FDLE has accomplished in its 55-year history, was accomplished both ahead of schedule and under budget. This was made possible because of the support given to FDLE by Florida’s lawmakers and because the FDLE members who, throughout the years, worked to bring this project to fruition.”

Retired FDLE Commissioner James “Tim” Moore said, “This building is the result of years of hard work and dedication by many people and hopefully will help inspire current and future members to continue FDLE’s tradition of excellence. I am truly honored that my name is associated with the Pensacola Regional Operations Center and more importantly, the talented and hardworking people in the Pensacola Office that have always and will continue to serve Florida and the criminal justice community from this facility.”

FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams said, “This new FDLE facility gives our members the opportunity to continue to be leaders and innovators in our field, and room to grow to better serve the needs of our local and statewide law enforcement partners and the citizens in our communities.”

Groundbreaking on the 78,000 square-foot facility began Dec. 6, 2021, and FDLE moved into the new building in April of 2023.

FDLE has been working toward a new building since 2004, after Hurricane Ivan struck the Pensacola area, causing significant damage to PROC’s former building, a 101-year old converted school with limited space.

