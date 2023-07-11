CONTACT: Melanie Mowry Etters

Communication Director

850-414-7551

The Sky is the Limit

By Crystal Crowell

Growth can be defined as the process of developing or maturing physically, mentally, or spiritually. After only one moment with Miami resident Jared Lopez, there is no doubt that growth is his motivation, and it leaves each person he meets in awe.

“When I met Jared many years ago, he was getting into trouble, fighting at school,” Waiver Support Coordinator Martina Osahagee said. “Within months of me joining Jared’s team, his problems with fighting and getting into trouble stopped. Jared enrolled in karate and baking school and participates in local theater. He has never stopped moving forward, trying new things, doing everything he can do to learn and be more.”

For the last two years, Lopez has been employed at Wendy’s in Miami. “Every single day is the best day. No matter how bad the day is, it can still be excellent,” Lopez said.

Lopez has a disability and receives services from the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD). October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and APD is highlighting the workplace achievements of people with developmental disabilities.

“I love going to work because I get to see my coworkers,” Lopez said. “I also like keeping the lobby clean for the customers. It would look bad on Wendy’s if the lobby was dirty, and the customers couldn’t eat there. I want the customers to be happy.”

Lopez says earning an income is the best part of working. “My mom saves it for me in my AbleUnited account. I don’t like to spend my money because I really want to save for my dream muscle car, a Chevrolet Camaro. My mom is going to help me practice for my driver’s license test when I finally have enough money to buy it.”

“Jared is social and makes friends wherever we go,” Lopez’s mom Elizabeth Stephanis said. “Whenever he is with his friends, he will worry and do everything he can to make sure they are having the best time.”

When not at work or learning a new skill, Lopez enjoys dancing, going to parties, yoga, karaoke, going to restaurants, and playing his Nintendo Switch.

“He wants to inspire others, but what he doesn’t know is that he already does that every single day,” Stephanis said. “I am a better human because of Jared. We all are.”

APD supports people with developmental disabilities to live, learn, and work in their communities. The agency annually serves more than 58,000 Floridians with severe forms of autism, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, intellectual disabilities, Down syndrome, Phelan-McDermid syndrome, and Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information about the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, visit APDcares.org or call toll free 1-866-APD-CARES (1-866-273-2273).