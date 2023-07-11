CONTACT: Melanie Mowry Etters

Service with a Smile

By Kimberly Tharpe

So much can change in the blink of an eye. For Alexis Fernandez, it took only two short months and a little support from others to help make his dream come true.

Fernandez was hired as a cart attendant by Home Depot in Boynton Beach, Florida, in May 2021. Prior to Home Depot, he worked seasonally at a local college, but wanted a job that could provide more hours.

“I wanted to work more,” said Fernandez. “I like to work because it keeps me from being bored.”

In March 2021, Fernandez began receiving Supported Employment Services through APD’s Employment Enhancement Project. Work Opportunities Unlimited provided Fernandez with job coaching services and assisted with job placement at Home Depot.

Management and co-workers say Fernandez is friendly and everyone likes him.

“Alexis is very reliable, pleasant, and easy to work with,” Fernandez’s manager, Vilma Darrett. “He is great with customers and is helpful and friendly.”

Fernandez’s job duties include retrieving carts from the parking lot, keeping the parking lot clean, maintaining trash, and assisting customers with their purchases. He currently works 25-35 hours a week.

“I really like what I get to do, and I want to stay here as long as I can,” Fernandez said. “I like my bosses and I like being part of the team.”

“If someone doesn’t show up, Alexis will stay late to cover a shift,” said Darrett. “He always has a smile on his face.”

In his free time, Fernandez enjoys spending time with friends and going out to eat. He loves staying in touch with friends and family by talking to them on the phone. Fernandez said he likes to stay active by waling.