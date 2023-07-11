CONTACT: Melanie Mowry Etters

Communication Director

850-414-7551

Health Care Experience Starts at Home

By Tim Brown

Hannah Moore has a daily routine unlike most college students her age. In the morning, she puts on her scrubs and begins the work of feeding, dressing, and caring for her sister Haven Moore, who is disabled.

Moore is currently studying to become a registered nurse at Valencia College. She earned a certified nursing assistant (CNA) license at nearby Orange Technical College and works through an agency as a personal support aide in addition to helping her sister at home.

Moore says she enjoys working in the healthcare industry. “I like to feel that I’m useful and doing something for somebody else. It makes me happy.”

Moore graduated from Boone High School in 2021 with honors and was inducted into the National Honor Society. She also completed three years of American Sign Language (ASL) training. Her goal is to one day become a genetic counselor with ASL certification.

“She has an incredible work ethic,” her mother, Susan Andersen Moore said. “She doesn’t throw in the towel, she doesn’t complain, she’s attentive to her work, and she does it really well on a regular basis.”

In her spare time, Moore enjoys assisting as an ASL translator in the community and at her local Family Care Council meetings, where she also acts as secretary.

“She helps me out. I love her very much,” Haven Moore said.

“There’s nothing beneath Hannah when it comes to helping her sister,” Susan Andersen Moore said. “She’ll feed her, wipe her up, clean her up, whatever. I always tell her I love her to the moon and back. She’s so special.”

“I love to learn, and I like being part of something that makes other people happy and makes their lives better,” Moore said.