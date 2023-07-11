Alexcia Cox for State Attorney Campaign Raises over $50,000 in first two weeks of candidacy
First-time candidate raises $52,104 from 153 donors in the 15 days since filing for open State Attorney’s seatPALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexcia Cox, the current Deputy Chief Assistant for the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s office and candidate for Palm Beach County State Attorney, announced her campaign has raised over $52,104 from 153 donors since filing on June 15, 2023.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the early support my campaign has received. I’m focused on building a bi-partisan countywide coalition that shares my commitment to keeping Palm Beach County safe, seeking justice, and strengthening our partnerships with law enforcement and community partners. As State Attorney, my top priority will be focused on the safety of the people who live, work and visit Palm Beach County,” Alexcia Cox stated.
The fundraising report due July 10th covers the period of June 1 – June 30th. This is the first fundraising report for the Alexcia Cox campaign until the campaign reports again on October 10th, which will cover the months of July – September.
The Alexcia Cox for State Attorney Campaign has also scheduled multiple fundraisers between July and the end of the year to ensure the campaign hits its financial goals.
About Alexcia Cox
Currently serving as Deputy Chief Assistant, Alexica Cox has been an integral part of State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s Executive Leadership Team. As Deputy Chief Assistant, Cox supervises prosecutors assigned to the County Court (misdemeanor) Division, Domestic Violence Unit, and the North and South County satellite offices. She was instrumental in the creation of the office’s Conviction Review Unit.
In addition, Cox has committed herself to community advocacy and volunteer service. Cox has volunteered for "Hearts for Moms" and "Guardians of the Glades Women's Leadership Program." Cox also actively engages with youth groups, churches, and her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. In addition, Cox’s experience and commitment have been recognized through the numerous leadership and legal awards she has received from esteemed organizations throughout Palm Beach County.
With a strong academic background, Cox graduated cum laude from the University of Central Florida with a B.A. in Interpersonal Communication. While attending UCF, Cox was named 2002 recipient of the Order of Pegasus Award, which is the most prestigious and significant award a student can attain recognizing exemplary performance in the areas of academic achievement, outstanding university involvement, leadership, and community service. She received a Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from the Florida State University College of Law.
