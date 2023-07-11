Rawlings Takes Center Stage as Title Partner for LakePoint Sports' Primetime Players Weekend, July 15-16

The 170,000-square foot Champions Center at LakePoint Sports features the world's largest continuous wood floor, where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once

LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, football, gymnastics, and cheer. Based in the greater Atlant