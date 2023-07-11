Rawlings Takes Center Stage as Title Partner for LakePoint Sports' Primetime Players Weekend
Fifth of six sold-out Champions Weekends to take place July 15-16 at LakePoint SportsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LakePoint Sports, the unrivaled leader in travel and youth sports destinations, is thrilled to announce Rawlings Sporting Goods as the title partner for the highly anticipated Primetime Players weekend. This marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Rawlings and LakePoint Sports as Rawlings assumes the role of a title sponsor for a Champions Weekend for the very first time.
Touted as ‘a must-see event for sports enthusiasts,’ the Champions Weekend Series has experienced booming momentum and a massive surge in popularity as top coaches and scouts from across the nation make visiting LakePoint a priority to discover the best talent in the industry. With four premier venues showcasing the finest in sports facilities and technology, the Champions Weekends distinguish themselves by providing a platform for athletes and families to enjoy the ultimate first-class travel experience.
With more than 2.5M annual visitors, LakePoint’s commitment to providing an unforgettable guest experience is dialed up and on full display during the six sold-out Champions Weekends. Global brands and campus partners wait around every corner, eager to surprise and delight guests with action-packed activations and giveaways. Sports fans have the chance to witness 680 The Fan, the preeminent sports station in the Southeastern United States, hosting live remote broadcasts across campus. The energy across all venues is electrified with live DJs, premium food and beverage specials, and special guests popping in to scope out the scene.
The Primetime Players weekend will showcase the pinnacle of athletic competition across the sprawling 1,300-acre campus. From July 13th to 18th, the Baseball Village will host the highly anticipated Southeastern Select tournament, attracting an impressive roster of 146 teams and featuring the region's most talented baseball prospects. Simultaneously, the Champions Center will buzz with excitement as the RYZE Hoops Jr. Battle for the SE tournament takes place from July 15th to 16th, with more than 70 teams going head-to-head in intense basketball matches. Not to be outdone, the Multi-Purpose Fields at LakePoint will be home to the SE Clubs Champions League, showcasing their newly-renovated turf fields and providing a platform for clubs to compete. The electrifying action will continue at the Beach Pavilion, where the Junior Showdown AVP (1-Star) tournament will captivate spectators with fast-paced beach volleyball matches.
“LakePoint is incredibly grateful for our partnership with Rawlings Sporting Goods. Their continued support, innovative products, and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in providing our guests with an elevated experience. We look forward to working with their team on our upcoming Champions Weekend,” said Greg Barckhoff, EVP of Partnerships & Marketing at LakePoint Sports.
Rawlings, a renowned brand in the sporting goods industry, has a longstanding commitment to excellence, innovation, and empowering athletes. This partnership with LakePoint Sports for the Primetime Players Weekend underscores Rawlings' continued support for travel sports and their passion for promoting athletic achievement.
"Rawlings is proud of our longstanding partnership, and we look forward to sponsoring this year's Rawlings Primetime Players Weekend” said Rawlings Representative, Bobby Bennett.” This weekend is a premier event and will undoubtedly bring out the best in the athletes.”
The Rawlings Primetime Players Weekend promises to be a celebration of sportsmanship, skill, and dedication, uniting top athletes from various disciplines in an extraordinary event. LakePoint Sports and Rawlings are committed to delivering an exceptional experience that will inspire and empower participants and spectators alike.
For more information on LakePoint Sports and Rawlings Primetime Players Weekend, please visit LakePointSports.com.
About LakePoint Sports:
LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, football, gymnastics, and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square- foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor, where 12 full- court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR).
