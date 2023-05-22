LakePoint Sports & Johnsonville Partner for Champions Weekend Series, Including Entitlement of the Elite Weekend
The 170,000-square foot Champions Center at LakePoint Sports features the world's largest continuous wood floor, where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once
LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, football, gymnastics, and cheer. Based in the greater Atlant
Fueling Growth and Excitement at Lakepoint Sports: Johnsonville Joins forces for the Champions Weekend Series, Elevating the Elite Weekend on May 27-29.ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LakePoint Sports, the country's premier travel and youth sports destination, proudly announces the Johnsonville Elite Weekend on Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29, 2023. This event marks the third of six sold-out Champions Weekends hosted by LakePoint Sports, featuring elite travel and youth sports athletes nationwide.
"We are thrilled to have Johnsonville as our title partner for the Elite Weekend at LakePoint Sports," said Greg Barckhoff, EVP of Partnerships & Marketing at LakePoint Sports. "This event also starts our food service partnership with Johnsonville, featuring stadium brats at all our campus concession locations. We hope to see a Johnsonville brat in every hand."
All three of LakePoint Sports' state-of-the-art venues will be in action, showcasing the best in sports facilities and technology. The Adidas Memorial Day Classic, featuring top-ranked basketball players, will take place in the Champions Center, while The Beach Pavilion will welcome USA Volleyball Beach National Qualifiers. The Baseball Village will host over 150 teams for the coveted State Games of Georgia.
“As a family-owned company we look forward to celebrating youth sports and the family connections made at these events taking place in the southeast,” said Fiona Redhair, Johnsonville’s Marketing Communications Manager. “Good times and good food go hand-in hand, so this sponsorship makes sense in many ways.”
With record-breaking participation numbers already this Spring at LakePoint, the Johnsonville Elite Weekend is shaping up to be one of the year's biggest weekends. LakePoint Sports is committed to delivering a world-class event to inspire and excite all attendees.
About LakePoint Sports
LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, football, gymnastics, and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square- foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor, where 12 full- court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR)
