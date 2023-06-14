LakePoint Sports to Host the KT Tape Summer Show Stoppers Weekend
KT Tape and LakePoint Sports Unite for an Unforgettable Weekend of Sportsmanship and Skill, June 16-18, 2023.ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LakePoint Sports, the leading destination for travel and youth sports, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated KT Tape Summer Show Stoppers Weekend, taking place from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, 2023. Athletes and spectators alike are eagerly anticipating this extraordinary event, which will feature a range of thrilling competitions across LakePoint's state-of-the-art venues.
The Baseball Village at LakePoint will host the highly competitive PBR Classic from June 16 to 19, showcasing the skills of top baseball prospects. Simultaneously, the Champions Center will come alive with the GHSA Boys Basketball Camp from June 16 to 18, providing a platform for athletes to enhance their skills. On June 17th, the action will unfold at the Beach Pavilion as it becomes home to the Dig it AAU Prelim, a thrilling beach volleyball competition that will captivate spectators with its fast-paced action and impressive displays of athleticism. At the same time, the Multi-Purpose Fields at LakePoint will transform into the stage for the SE Clubs Champions League.
"LakePoint Sports is extremely proud to partner with the market leader in kinesiology tape and top brand that is determined in their mission to empower movement. Our elite-level athletes and families always seek healthy solutions to prepare, perform, and recover so they can ‘Crush Every Moment’.", said Greg Barckhoff, EVP, Partnerships and Marketing.
"We are thrilled to team up with LakePoint Sports for the Summer Show Stoppers weekend," said Jessica Klodnicki, KT CEO. "We look forward to sharing how the KT's full line of products can help athletes and families pursue their passions and attain their personal goals. We're passionate about supporting the youth and participating in their journey to success!"
As anticipation builds, the KT Tape Summer Show Stoppers Weekend promises to be a celebration of sportsmanship, skill, and dedication. LakePoint Sports and KT Tape are dedicated to providing an unforgettable experience for all participants and attendees.
For more information on LakePoint Sports and the KT Tape Summer Show Stoppers Weekend, please visit LakePointSports.com.
About LakePoint Sports:
LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, football, gymnastics, and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square- foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor, where 12 full- court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR)
ABOUT KT:
Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the most technologically advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. The KT market-leading kinesiology tape provides localized increase in blood flow to relieve pain and provide support for common running injuries, including knee pain, shin splints and more. KT is recommended by Physical Therapists and Athletic Trainers for pain relief and support of muscles, ligaments and tendons. The purpose of KT is to provide solutions that empower movement and unleash every body’s potential
