MARC REBILLET HEADLINES BROOKLYN BOWL LAS VEGAS’ FIRST-EVER RESIDENCY
Tickets on-sale online on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. PSTLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a wildly successful, sold-out show at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in 2021, critically acclaimed musician and one-man improvised meltdown Marc Rebillet will be returning to the venue for an exclusive residency on Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Dec. 16 and Dec. 29. The four-night engagement is set to make history as both Marc’s and the Bowl’s first-ever Vegas residency.
“Brooklyn Bowl has solidified itself as one of the most iconic, independent concert halls on the Las Vegas Strip, it only made sense to introduce a residency to the venue,” said Brooklyn Bowl COO, Chris White. “The Bowl prides itself on identifying unique, up-and-coming acts and Marc’s sound, production and story is a perfect fit. We are honored to make history alongside Marc Rebillet as the first-ever Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas residency lands this fall.”
Affectionately referred to as ‘Loop Daddy,’ Rebillet is best known for his genre-defying musical style that effortlessly combines his penchant for improvising loops and melodies with unapologetic comedy and his trademark funk. While classically trained as a pianist, Rebillet’s shows are anything but traditional. Armed with a keyboard, loop machine, boxers and the occasional bath robe, Marc’s off-the-cuff style refuses to be bound by conventions, often times jumping from topic to topic and genre to genre, creating an artistic, yet unhinged musical experience in where no two shows are the same.
“Absolutely cannot wait to bring some clinical insanity back to Vegas. If you’re walking straight after the show then I haven’t done my job,” said Rebillet.
Rebillet’s career began picking up steam during the pandemic, performing a sold-out drive-in tour across the country, which led him to booking some of the most sought-after bills at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful in 2022. A modern talent of the internet age, Rebillet is bringing a decidedly different take on the classic Las Vegas residency to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. A venue built on creating unique, intimate experience with some of music’s greatest up-and-coming talents, the Bowl is setting itself up to make history with Marc Rebillet this fall. One where fans say, “you just had to be there.”
Tickets to Marc Rebillet at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas will be available online starting at $59.50 on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. PST. Artist presales begin Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. PST and will continue through Thursday, July 13 at 10 p.m. PST. Venue and Live Nation presales begin Thursday, July 13 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. PST.
About Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, the brand’s second location out of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, boasts three levels spanning over 80,000 square feet as one of the largest performance venues of its class in America. Located on The LINQ Promenade, the open-air district in the center of the Las Vegas Strip, the indie concert venue and premiere bowling alley offers 32 lanes of bowling, 6 on-site bars and rockin’ comfort food, including their iconic Fried Chicken as seen on Food Network’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.” On any given night, more than 2,000 concertgoers can enjoy an impressively eclectic live music lineup from the roomy-yet-intimate general admission area, the stage-adjacent luxury bowling lanes, or the top-level private lounge boxes. Since opening in March 2014, Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas has hosted next-level performances by Bryson Tiller, Jack White, Disclosure, Alabama Shakes, Chance the Rapper, Phoenix, Robert Plant, Khalid, The Roots, Post Malone, Jane’s Addiction, and more.
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas cracked the top 20 in Pollstar’s Top 200 Club Venues for Worldwide Ticket Sales in 2015 and 2017; has been voted Reader’s Choice “Best Music Venue” the last seven years in a row for Las Vegas Weekly’s annual “Best of Vegas” awards; and was honored with the distinction of “Best Music Booking” by Vegas Seven magazine. In addition to being Vegas’ go-to live music destination, Brooklyn Bowl hosts highly customizable private events of all sizes. From small birthday parties to transformative corporate buyouts, Brooklyn Bowl helps each client plan an unforgettable night. For the most up-to-date show lineup, or to schedule your next event at Brooklyn Bowl, visit www.brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas and follow Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. If you would like to be added to our email list for first information about upcoming shows email LasVegasNewsletter@BrooklynBowl.com.
