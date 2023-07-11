Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, July 11
AMES, Iowa – July 11, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.
Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, July 11
|
Order Number
|
Title
|
Action taken
|
Presenter
|
C-2024-1
|
Election of Commission Officers
|
Charese E. Yanney elected chair
Sally Stutsman elected vice chair
|
Richard Arnold, Commission Chair
|
D-2024-2
|
Approve Minutes of the
|
Approved
|
Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,
#