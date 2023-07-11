Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,819 in the last 365 days.

Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, July 11

Posted on: July 11, 2023


AMES, Iowa – July 11, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, July 11

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

C-2024-1

Election of Commission Officers

Charese E. Yanney elected chair

Sally Stutsman elected vice chair

Richard Arnold, Commission Chair

D-2024-2

Approve Minutes of the
June 13, 2023 Commission Meeting

Approved

Cindy Dorhout, Commission assistant,
515-239-1067

#

You just read:

Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, July 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more