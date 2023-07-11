The U.S. Hispanic Business Council Celebrates Cesar Conde’s Expanded Role at NBCUniversal
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Cesar Conde for the expansion of his role within NBCUniversal. Already the Chairman of NBCUniversal News Group (NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW), Conde will now also oversee NBCUniversal Local and Telemundo Enterprises. A core mission of the USHBC is fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics - we believe that Cesar Conde’s position within NBCU will facilitate this. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC released the following statement on behalf of the organization:
"Cesar Conde is a proven leader in corporate America and in the media industry. He leads the NBCU News Group which is now the largest news organization in the United States. Additionally, as a Board member of both Walmart and PepsiCo, he deeply understands how to win with the fastest growing consumer segments in the country.
Having spent time in the White House and with various organizations, Cesar understands the importance of ensuring communities have a voice. We are arguably in one of the most important times of our nation’s history, and giving everyone an equal voice will be paramount to our prosperity. I know personally that Cesar understands this, and NBCU’s decision to give him more oversight illustrates that they understand it as well.”
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
