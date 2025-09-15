Statement from Javier Palomarez, President & CEO, USHBC, in Recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to reflect on the values that define our community: family, faith, perseverance, and a deep commitment to building a better future. Those same values are at the heart of Hispanic-owned small businesses, which make up a growing share of America’s entrepreneurial landscape.Many businesses are mom-and-pop shops that fill our country’s Main Streets. Others have scaled their operations and are now leading the way in critical sectors like construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing, quite literally building America. From the neighborhood contractors keeping our homes safe, to the small manufacturers supplying essential goods, to the innovators launching companies in STEM and technology, these entrepreneurs are not only creating jobs and opportunities today, they are also helping shape the future of our nation and our place in the global economy.But these businesses face mounting challenges. Rapid declines in the immigrant workforce leave small business owners with impossible choices: raise prices, cut services, or close their doors. When small businesses suffer, entire communities suffer, because these enterprises are not faceless corporations. They are families. Javier Palomarez , CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), issued the following statement:“During Hispanic Heritage Month, let us celebrate not only the richness of our culture but also the resilience of our entrepreneurs. And let us recommit ourselves to solutions that strengthen the small business backbone of our economy, ensuring Hispanic families and the American economy continue to thrive together.”​​To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

