Love Music? Hate Cancer? The outdoor Sunshine Ridge Music Festival benefiting Cancer Can Rock may be for you!

Sunshine Ridge Music Festival Poster

Proceeds from music festival will go towards supporting musicians who are fighting aggressive cancer by giving them a chance to record their music.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer Can Rock will host the Sunshine Ridge Music Festival on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at The Winery At Sunshine Ridge Farm in Gainesville, VA.

Cancer Can Rock is a non-profit organization founded by Jim Ebert, a multi-platinum record producer and himself a cancer survivor.

Unlike most cancer-based charities, Cancer Can Rock doesn't seek a cure, rather it strives to serve a singular community: Musicians facing aggressive cancer.

Donations to Cancer Can Rock go toward getting these musicians into a studio with professionals and producing a tangible result for them and their families during what is otherwise an unsettling time for them. These songs have provided both pride for those who have survived and solace for those that survived them.

Many family members and some of the artists have communicated that the studio time was one of the best experiences in the artist's life. During the production process, there are professional videographers on site, along with the top industry studio musicians and audio production team.

This combination of dedicated professionals results not only in the music, but also gives some insight into each featured artist through a performance video and an interview video. Each artist gets their own permanent web page on the Cancer Can Rock web site as well, cementing further their musical legacy.

Expected to appear on stage:

Laura Cashman (Pop / Americana)

Justin Trawick & the Common Good (Americana)

Bad Influence (Blues)

Chris Timbers Band (Soul / Pop)

Mike Parker (Finalist on the Voice and top 10 on American Idol 2022 - Country)

Delta Spur (Country)

The festival promises to be a fun-filled day of great music, food, wine and beer!

Tickets are priced at $20 if purchase in advance online and $30 at the gate. Tickets are non-refundable. Pop-up tents are welcome, and no external alcohol is allowed.

To learn more, check out Cancer Can Rock at https://cancercanrock.org.

We're Not Promised Tomorrow - the founder's story - and the motivation behind our musical mission