Detox by DeClue Announces Plans to Raise $150 Million for Expansion and Social Justice Impact
LOS ANGELES , CA, USA , July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Detox by DeClue, a subsidiary of Revive Wellness Holdings, a black woman-owned company committed to empowering individuals to achieve their healthiest and wealthiest life, proudly unveils its ambitious goal of raising over $150 million to fuel the expansion of their transformative offerings. The company intends to solidify its position as the premier provider of detox and full body internal cleansing solutions while making a profound social impact by partnering with social justice funding organizations.
Led by Ginger DeClue, Founder and CEO of Revive Wellness Holdings and Detox by DeClue, the company has garnered significant recognition for its signature program, the D8 Cellular Reconstruction System. This groundbreaking initiative leverages lifestyle changes to help individuals embark on a path of holistic wellness and success.
With a proven track record of generating over $4 million in gross revenue, Detox by DeClue recognizes that, through the power of social justice impact funding, they have the potential to achieve extraordinary growth. By setting their sights on surpassing $1 million in monthly revenue, Revive Wellness Holdings aims to utilize these resources to transform even more lives, foster job creation, and create positive change, particularly within underserved communities.
Ginger DeClue states, "Detox by DeClue's mission is rooted in empowering individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles, while also addressing social inequalities. By joining forces with our esteemed social justice funding partners, we are confident in our ability to become the gold standard in detox and cleansing solutions, making a lasting difference in the lives of countless people."
Revive Wellness Holdings and Detox by DeClue's commitment to inclusivity and its dedication to making a positive impact on society sets them apart in the wellness industry. With their expansion plans and strategic partnerships, they aim to revolutionize the way individuals approach their well-being and contribute to the betterment of communities.
About Detox by DeClue:
Detox by DeClue is a black woman-owned company founded by Ginger DeClue. They specialize in providing transformative detox and cleansing solutions to empower individuals to achieve their healthiest, wealthiest life. Through their flagship program, the D8 Cellular Reconstruction System, Detox by DeClue promotes holistic wellness and social impact, with a focus on underserved communities.
Jane Owen
