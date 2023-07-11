Commissioner Mack Bernard Raises over $60,000 for Florida Senate District 24 Race
Fundraising haul highlights Bernard’s local and legislative experiencePALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard and candidate for Florida Senate District 24 has declared his campaign has raised $60,510 for the month of June. The fundraising number represents the $20,510 raised in his candidate campaign account and the $40,000 raised in the Friends of Mack Bernard Political Committee. Bernard filed for the State Senate on June 5, 2023.
“I’m very grateful for the initial support of my candidacy for the Florida Senate. My service in the Florida Legislature and on the Palm Beach County Commission gives me valuable experience to tackle some of Florida’s most pressing issues. The early support received is a testament to the vision and ideas I’m focused on to help move Florida forward,” Mack Bernard stated.
Mack Bernard has served as Palm Beach County Commissioner since 2016, serving terms as both County Mayor and County Vice Mayor during his seven years on the Commission. Bernard’s community and legislative experience can be seen through his service on the Delray Beach City Commission and in the Florida Legislature as a past member of the Florida House. In his current capacity on the Palm Beach County Commission, Bernard has worked with leaders across the state as a member of the Florida Association of Counties. Bernard’s community advocacy includes serving on numerous local non-profits, foundations and leadership organizations.
Bernard graduated with honors from Florida State University, earning a Bachelors in Political Science and Criminal Justice and graduating with an LL.M. (Taxation) and J.D. from the University of Florida's Levin College of Law. Bernard and his wife Shawn are raising their three daughters in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Paid by Mack Bernard, Democrat, for State Senate
