WILL CARTER NOMINATED FOR “MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR” AT 2023 TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS
It’s a true honor to be nominated again for 'Male Artist of the Year.' With your help, we can bring home the trophy this year. Let’s cast those votes and win this thing! Thank you for your support.”NASHVILLE, TENN. , UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Currently heating up the tour circuit on their "Sway" summer tour, the Will Carter Band's front man and namesake recently captured a nomination for “Male Artist of the Year” at the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards (TCMAs). This marks his fifth nomination in the category and fans can cast their vote now by visiting: https://texascountrymusicassociation.org/2023vote
— Will Carter
"It’s a true honor to be nominated again for 'Male Artist of the Year,'" says Carter. "With your help, we can bring home the trophy this year. Now, let’s cast those votes and win this thing! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support."
The nomination serves as Will's tenth overall appearance on the nominee list at the TCMAs (5x “Male Vocalist of the Year”, "Best Band or Duo" and 4x winner for “Songwriter of the Year”).
The Will Carter Band's latest release "Sway" is impacting at radio as audiences are leaning in on this breakout summer dancehall favorite.
"The song moves really quick on the radio. Catchy and right in the pocket. Will has really found a sound of his own." - Nick Russo, PD at KIKK in Houston, TX
"The Will Carter Band does it again. 'Sway' has a beat that will keep you going all summer long." - Travis Kremling, Owner of KTXM/KYKM Texas Thunder Radio in Shiner, TX
"We've known Will Carter for many years and to get his latest ‘Sway’, frankly it brought a smile to my face. It's a perfect song for the summer!" - Keegan, Operations Director at Made In Texas Radio, Houston, TX
Don't miss your chance to see the band that has been winning over the music scene with their latest singles earning spotlights from the Academy of Country Music and their videos broadcast across CMT, The Country Network and The Heartland Network.
Date: Saturday, July 22
Venue: The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill with Kyle Park
Address: 511 S 8th St, Waco, TX 76706
Time: 8:30 PM
Tickets: $20 (21+) & $30 (under 21)
Date: Saturday, July 29
Venue: Tasting Room at The Vine
Address: 25200 Bernard Rd, New Ulm, TX 78950
Time: 5:00 PM
Date: Friday, August 18
Venue: Palm Event Lawn at Woodforest
Address: 251 Central Pine St, Montgomery, TX 77316
Time: 6:00 PM
Date: Friday, September 8
Venue: Joe’s Honky Tonk
Address: 2023 1st Ave, Kearney, NE 68847
Time: 8:00 PM
Date: Saturday, September 9
Venue: Chaduza Cook Off w/ Born & Bred
Address: Valentine City Park, Valentine, NE 69201
Time: 7:00 PM
Date: Friday, September 15
Venue: Moonshine Deck Icehouse
Address: 6446 Old, Farm to Market Rd 1488, Magnolia, TX 77354
Time: 9:00 PM
Date: Friday, September 22
Venue: The Rustic – Downtown Houston
Address: 1836 Polk St, Houston, Texas 77003
Time: 9:30 PM
Praise for the Will Carter Band
“Will Carter and his fantastic band rocked the Springboard stage on Saturday. It was a balanced show that featured every player and even ended with a wild polished set of drum fills.” - Barry Coffing, Springboard Music Festival
"We had Will Carter at our 2023 Wine Garden and he put on a fantastic show. Will was such a good entertainer that we are having Will and his band perform at a small event in June. All of our 2023 fair patrons thoroughly enjoyed his music, and we will definitely have him back for our 2024 Fair. " - Albert Ramirez, Galveston County Fair and Rodeo Director
“We loved having Will Carter and his band play for Cork This Tap That! They put on a truly professional and entertaining performance. Will is such a nice man and was a complete pleasure to work with.” - Karla Nash, Cork This Tap That
“A leading entertainer across the Lone Star State.” – Markos Papadatos, Digital Journal
“Will Carter has done everything required to craft a solid music career. He started young, sang his heart out, worked hard, wrote good songs and milked goats.”-Houston Press
About Will Carter Band
Katy, Texas born and bred, front man Will Carter launches his electric live show to national stages as he continues to herd accolades across the Lone Star State for his songwriting and performance career. This country singer and songwriter has landed over a dozen singles on the Texas music charts with three crossing over to Nashville’s Music Row Chart. Carter’s appetite for storytelling and engaging sets earned him five nominations for “Male Artist of the Year” and a nomination for "Best Band or Duo" at the Texas Country Music Awards.
Carter accredits his hard-won success to his tight-knit family. Between homeschooling, breaking horses, milking goats and tending crops, young Will had to carve out time between his chores to hone in on his songwriting and guitar skills. From his family scrapbooks, Will took his first stage at age three and picked up the guitar at age ten.
When Carter was a teenager, his father became severely ill. Like so many of us, he created a playlist of his father’s favorite songs to share with his dad in hopes of providing some comfort and an escape for his dad. Seeing the initial impact from the music, Will recorded these songs and sold CDs to help raise money for his family. This creative and active way of assisting his family landed him on the Debra Duncan television show when he was just 13. Those songs were played for his father every day until he passed. The peace, comfort, and inspiration of that period would serve as the catalyst for Carter’s songwriting and performance career.
Carter bravely pursued his passions kick starting his professional career in 2016 after a stint with Texas dance hall headliners, The Emotions. His debut album, Good Bad Idea, in 2019, laid the foundation for his sound paving a lane on the sonic highway blazed by headliners Mark Chesnutt, Jack Ingram & Easton Corbin. Since then, Carter has been actively touring with his band, performing 150-200 shows each year. Will’s confident, high-energy performances are a country music tour de force appealing to music fans of all ages and putting industry eyes on this remarkable emerging talent.
For four consecutive years, Carter was awarded “Songwriter of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Association Awards. He has opened for Cody Johnson, Randy Rogers, Bart Crow, Jack Ingram, Larry Gatlin, Saints Eleven, Josh Ward, Cody Canada, and played SXSW. Carter and his music have been featured on podcasts such as The Troubadour, The Sports Guys, and Scenes Live. His releases can also be heard on radio stations nationally with particularly heavy airplay in Texas and surrounding states.
Will’s sound has also won over coveted industry reviewers:
“Carter’s crystal-clear vocals are backed by slick, Red Dirt country filled with fiddles and pedal steel.” - Darryl Smyers, Texas Music Magazine
“Inspired by Mark Chesnutt, John, Michael Montgomery and Garth Brooks. You can hear it in his rich, supple voice.”-Houston Chronicle
“He became a singer-songwriter who explores the commonalities and concerns of small-town America.” -Cowboys & Indians
There are few artists today who can match Carter’s blend of native talent, determination, and drive. Audiences find his lyrics compelling and his live shows invigorating. Recently, his music videos have premiered on CMT and The Country Network with songs consistently debuting on the official Academy of Country Music's New Music Friday Playlist alongside Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Ronnie Dunn, Brett Eldredge, Eli Young Band, Tyler Hubbard, Chris Lane, LeAnn Rimes, Carrie Underwood, Wynonna & Chris Young.
