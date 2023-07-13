Dr. Mark Hiatt Joins RadSite as Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Hiatt to help supervise accreditation programs, new standards, and auditing program
I am excited to join the RadSite team. RadSite is uniquely positioned as an independent accreditation agency to promote meaningful outcomes that benefit a wide range of stakeholders”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite,™ a leading accrediting organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, announced today the appointment of Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, as its Chief Medical Officer. In his new role, Dr. Hiatt will help oversee RadSite’s quality-benchmarking programs, support several key committees, participate in RadSite’s audit program, and assist in the development of new accreditation standards.
— Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer.
“Dr. Hiatt has been a long-standing volunteer committee member and brings to RadSite a tremendous background in the practice of advanced diagnostic imaging, as well as his forward-thinking approach to optimizing quality benchmarks and leveraging technology,” notes Garry Carneal, JD, RadSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “He is a dynamic and innovative thinker who promotes patient safety and evidence-based standards in imaging. He brings to the table his background as a physician, payer, and technology thought-leader.”
“I am excited to join the RadSite team. RadSite is uniquely positioned as an independent accreditation agency to promote meaningful outcomes that benefit a wide range of stakeholders,” said Dr. Hiatt. “RadSite addresses emerging issues impacting the field in many ways. For example, we are focused on the developing standards for the use of remote imaging technologists, and we are helping pilot new applications in quantitative imaging developed by the Quantitative Imaging Biomarker Alliance of the Radiological Society of North America. Also notable is RadSite’s educational model that prioritizes addressing deficiencies and helping imaging suppliers take their operations to the next level.”
Dr. Hiatt, a cardiovascular radiologist, has served as chief medical officer for a national medical benefits management company, executive medical director for a multi-state health insurance plan, vice-president of medical affairs for a precision medicine company, leader of a clinical department, and board member for a regional health system and blockchain company. He was also the voice of The Medical Moment on radio stations in two states.
Dr. Hiatt completed a fellowship in cardiovascular imaging at Stanford, residency in radiology and a Master’s in Health Evaluation Sciences at the University of Virginia, and MD and MBA degrees under full academic scholarships and with academic distinction at Wake Forest University. He also earned two bachelor’s (in economics and Italian), with two minors (in chemistry and zoology), under a full academic scholarship.
Dr. Hiatt chaired his local chapter of the American Red Cross and was appointed by the governor of his state to serve on its Medical Education Council and Digital Health Service Commission (for which he is the past chair). He has presented or moderated at more than 175 conferences and published more than 75 articles and chapters. The Utah Business Magazine honored him as a Healthcare Hero.
RadSite has earned the reputation of offering an innovative and cost-effective choice for imaging accreditation. RadSite’s Advanced Diagnostic Imaging (ADI) Accreditation Programs are made up of five different standards covering:
• Computed Tomography (CT) Accreditation, version 3.3
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging Accreditation, version 3.3
• Nuclear Medicine Accreditation, version 3.3
Planar/Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and PET/CT
• Dental Cone Beam CT Accreditation, version 1.2
• Medical Cone Beam CT Accreditation, version 1.2
To learn more, visit RadSite’s website at www.radsitequality.com. Find out why a growing number of imaging providers are applying for RadSite accreditation. In addition, more than 30 on-demand complimentary webinars on a wide variety of topics are available through RadSite’s website and YouTube channel.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for
imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
Patrick Styles
RadSite
+1 443-440-5622
info@radsitequality.com
