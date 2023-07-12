Human-Centric Companies: Making People Feel Good
LLYC (BME:LLYC)MIAMI, FL, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of a company becoming human-centric, which makes sure people feel good, is becoming increasingly popular. Relationships between companies and people are changing, and so are the practices. Keeping this in mind, LLYC published a report tilted 'Why Making People Feel Good Is Important: Moving from Purpose-Driven to Human-Centric Companies.'
The report highlights the reasons why brands should develop a methodology that allows them to connect with any of their stakeholders and generates a positive influence on them.
"You have to think more about the people than the product. If we want to make someone feel good, we must first get to know them, and to do that we must understand what worries them and what they do to resolve those feelings. Ultimately, it comes down to analysis. Nowadays, there is nothing better than data to achieve a higher probability of success. By putting people at the center of decisions and actions, brands can build more valuable and lasting relationships with their customers," shared Carmen Gardier, Senior Director of Digital Influence at LLYC in the Americas and one of the authors of the report.
How to develop a human centered methodology
To make people feel good, you should apply digital influence in five stages:
Know: The context is increasingly unpredictable. Any approach must begin by understanding the current state of the society with which we want to connect. Later, it is also important to understand the business challenge and complement it with knowledge about industry trends, competition, socio-political context and technological trends.
Listen: This phase focuses on understanding what the consumer you want to connect with says, does, and thinks. Intelligence tools can be employed to develop analysis and measurement models that integrate diverse data sources, which provide structure and value to acquire more knowledge that is closely aligned with reality. This stage assists us in aligning brand challenges with people's needs.
Empathize: Knowing and listening form the foundation upon which we must work if we want to implement an empathetic conversation model. Generative intelligences enable us to explore new ways of thinking about and understanding people, adding an extra layer of depth to our empathetic capabilities. They assist us in challenging assumptions, exploring diverse perspectives, and generating fresh ideas that facilitate deeper connections with people.
Ideate: Once the analysis process (knowing, listening and empathizing) is complete, the ideation process begins. Here we must find different solutions for different people. At this stage, it is important not to lose focus. The needs of the customers are the ones that should guide the definition of the right messages, in the right format, and at the right time. It is essential to have the ability to adjust the approach to meet people's needs effectively.
Implement: This is the final phase of the process, although in many cases, when undertaking a digital communications project, it often becomes the only step. Implementing without knowledge, without listening, and most importantly, without empathizing with the people we aim to connect with, leads to a one-way communication process where brands speak rather than engage in a conversation. As a result, there will be no focus on generating positive conversation advocates.
About LLYC
LLYC (BME: LLYC) is a global communication, digital marketing, and public affairs consulting firm that assists its clients to make strategic decisions proactively, always offering the appropriate creativity and experience. It also minimizes risks and takes advantage of any opportunities offered, always considering the reputational impact. In a disruptive and uncertain environment, LLYC helps its clients achieve their short-term business targets while setting a course guided by a long-term vision of defending their social licenses to operate and improve their reputations.
LLYC is listed on the Spanish secondary stock market, BME Growth. The firm currently has 20 offices in Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego, and Washington, DC), Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and the Dominican Republic. LLYC also provides services through affiliated companies throughout Latin American markets.
Two leading industry publications rank LLYC among the world's top communications companies. It is ranked 39th by revenue worldwide according to PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report 2023 and 40th in PRovoke's Global Ranking 2023. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America at the 2021 International Business Awards.
