Missing Woman Found Stranded in Vehicle

CONTACT:

Sergeant Conservation Officer Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

July 11, 2023

Warner, NH – Just before noon on July 10, 2023, New Hampshire Fish and Game was contacted by the Hopkinton Police Department regarding a missing woman from their town. Valerie Reinhart, 39, had last been seen by family on Saturday, July 8. On Sunday evening, July 9, she had notified family that she had gotten her sedan stuck on the OHRV trails in the area of the Bound Tree OHRV Trail system. At the time Conservation Officers were notified Reinhart was no longer answering her phone, contact had not been made with her for approximately 12 hours, and her location was unknown.

New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to the area of Bound Tree Road near the town line of Hopkinton and Warner. A search effort commenced, with rescuers checking the backroads of Hopkinton and Warner along with the Bound Tree OHRV Trails. At approximately, 2:30 p.m., Conservation Officers located Reinhart and her vehicle stuck on Trail One, which is also a Class 6 road, in the town of Warner. The car was stuck in rough terrain and the trail was under high water in many places due to recent heavy rains. Conservation Officers utilized ATVs to get Reinhart back to Bound Tree Road in Hopkinton.

Warner Police assisted with transporting Reinhart from Bound Tree Road in Hopkinton to her residence in Hopkinton. Above All Tow Company assisted Reinhart in removing her vehicle from the trail system.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds individuals that conventional motor vehicles such as sedans should never be operated on OHRV trails, and these trails are clearly marked as OHRV trails. Due to recent heavy rain and flooding, these areas are particularly rough and unpredictable.