ReportingMD Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Tech firm grew from humble beginnings 20 years ago in Sunapee, New Hampshire
It has taken an immense amount of work to get where we are today, and we wouldn’t be here without the hardworking, talented people who have showed unwavering dedication and commitment.”GEORGES MILLS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Hampshire healthcare analytic firm, ReportingMD is proud to commemorate its 20th anniversary August 3rd, 2023. For 20 years, ReportingMD has provided a patient population health and analytics platform to clients that range from independent practices to regional medical centers and academic health systems across the country. Founder and CEO Michael Deyett says “ReportingMD strives to help health care providers uncover the right insight, for the right patient, at the right time.”
“It is a tremendous moment to be able to say we have existed for 20 years,” said Michael Deyett Founder and CEO at ReportingMD. “It has taken an immense amount of work to get where we are today, and we wouldn’t be here without the hardworking, talented people that I am lucky to call my staff who have showed unwavering dedication and commitment.”
Two decades ago, ReportingMD embarked on a mission to revolutionize healthcare by harnessing the power of data analytics and quality reporting. From the very beginning, their vision was crystal clear: to empower healthcare providers with actionable insights that would improve patient outcomes, enhance operational efficiency, and drive meaningful change within the industry. ReportingMD’s commitment to this vision has been the cornerstone of their success and their client testimonials only enforce that notion. Today, ReportingMD has satisfied clients in all corners of the healthcare stratosphere.
“As we reflect upon our journey, it is with immense pride and gratitude that we celebrate two decades of excellence, innovation, and transformative impact,” continued Michael Deyett. “Join us as we reminisce on our accomplishments, acknowledge the incredible individuals who made it possible, and we look forward to a future filled with continued growth and success.”
About ReportingMD:
With over 20 years of experience, ReportingMD brings a complete data source into one system, providing a 360-degree view of patient population, across your network, group, or practice. ReportingMD solutions provide organizations the ability to manage at-risk populations and identify costly gaps in patient care. Our cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, ONC certified, analytic platform is specially built with best-in-class technology to support the needs of healthcare organizations with detailed provider performance, and drill-down to the individual patient encounter. www.reportingmd.com
