Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,215 in the last 365 days.

ReportingMD Celebrates 20th Anniversary

ReportingMD Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Michael Deyett CEO and Founder of ReportingMD

Michael Deyett CEO and Founder of ReportingMD

Tech firm grew from humble beginnings 20 years ago in Sunapee, New Hampshire

It has taken an immense amount of work to get where we are today, and we wouldn’t be here without the hardworking, talented people who have showed unwavering dedication and commitment.”
— Michael Deyett
GEORGES MILLS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Hampshire healthcare analytic firm, ReportingMD is proud to commemorate its 20th anniversary August 3rd, 2023. For 20 years, ReportingMD has provided a patient population health and analytics platform to clients that range from independent practices to regional medical centers and academic health systems across the country. Founder and CEO Michael Deyett says “ReportingMD strives to help health care providers uncover the right insight, for the right patient, at the right time.”

“It is a tremendous moment to be able to say we have existed for 20 years,” said Michael Deyett Founder and CEO at ReportingMD. “It has taken an immense amount of work to get where we are today, and we wouldn’t be here without the hardworking, talented people that I am lucky to call my staff who have showed unwavering dedication and commitment.”

Two decades ago, ReportingMD embarked on a mission to revolutionize healthcare by harnessing the power of data analytics and quality reporting. From the very beginning, their vision was crystal clear: to empower healthcare providers with actionable insights that would improve patient outcomes, enhance operational efficiency, and drive meaningful change within the industry. ReportingMD’s commitment to this vision has been the cornerstone of their success and their client testimonials only enforce that notion. Today, ReportingMD has satisfied clients in all corners of the healthcare stratosphere.

“As we reflect upon our journey, it is with immense pride and gratitude that we celebrate two decades of excellence, innovation, and transformative impact,” continued Michael Deyett. “Join us as we reminisce on our accomplishments, acknowledge the incredible individuals who made it possible, and we look forward to a future filled with continued growth and success.”

To learn more about the team and services at ReportingMD, please reach visit our Solutions page or contact the Director of Marketing, Jessica Raymond, at jraymond@reportingmd.com.

About ReportingMD:
With over 20 years of experience, ReportingMD brings a complete data source into one system, providing a 360-degree view of patient population, across your network, group, or practice. ReportingMD solutions provide organizations the ability to manage at-risk populations and identify costly gaps in patient care. Our cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, ONC certified, analytic platform is specially built with best-in-class technology to support the needs of healthcare organizations with detailed provider performance, and drill-down to the individual patient encounter. www.reportingmd.com

Jessica Raymond
ReportingMD
+1 603-414-1024
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

ReportingMD Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more