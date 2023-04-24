ReportingMD Featured in Business NH Magazine

Tech Firm Finds Success Tucked Away in Sunapee Region
GEORGES MILLS, NH, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Hampshire healthcare analytic firm, ReportingMD, along with Founder and CEO Michael Deyett are featured in Business NH Magazine. The article, titled “Tech Firm Finds Success Tucked Away in Sunapee Region” published in the March 2023 issue, touches on the modest beginnings of both Michael and ReportingMD and how these humble beginnings 20 years ago have created the successful organization that is ReportingMD today. The article touches on some of the innovative solutions at ReportingMD along with continuing to invest in new software updates and releases.
“I was born in NH and received my graduate and master’s degrees from UNH (University of New Hampshire). I am excited to have had the opportunity to share some insights regarding our business with NH Magazine.”, said Michael Deyett. “We have all worked hard for nearly 20 years to build this NH based business and I am grateful to share our background with state leadership.”
Business NH Magazine, based out of Manchester New Hampshire, was started in 1983 as New Hampshire's first statewide monthly business publication. Today, the magazine is known for its 'in-depth business coverage, special reports and directories, and competitions that celebrate the strength of the state's business community'. It continues to be NH's only monthly business publication with a readership of 50,000 key decision-makers and business leaders.
To learn more about the team and services at ReportingMD, please reach visit our website www.reportingmd.com or contact the Director of Marketing, Jessica Raymond, at jraymond@reportingmd.com
About ReportingMD:
With over 20 years of experience, ReportingMD brings a complete data source into one system, providing a 360-degree view of patient population, across your network, group, or practice. ReportingMD solutions provide organizations the ability to manage at-risk populations and identify costly gaps in patient care. Our cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, ONC certified, analytic platform is specially built with best-in-class technology to support the needs of healthcare organizations with detailed provider performance, and drill-down to the individual patient encounter. www.reportingmd.com
