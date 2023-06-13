ReportingMD Receives Three Industry Certifications
Tech Firm Boosts Accolades with Industry-Essential Certifications
“We value the importance of investing in our solution and staying current with industry certifications,” said Amy Swindell, Vice President of Product Development.”GEORGES MILLS, NH, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Hampshire healthcare analytic firm, ReportingMD, announced that its Total Outcomes Management (TOM) solution has received certifications for Electronic Health Record (EHR), Qualified Registry, and the Cures Act for 2023. These certifications enhance ReportingMD’s TOM platform and enable the company to better assist their clients’ patient populations in a comprehensive and efficient manner.
“We value the importance of investing in our solution and staying current with industry certifications,” said Amy Swindell, Vice President of Product Development at ReportingMD. “In order to best serve our clients, it is essential to establish our position among competitors by obtaining these certifications.”
Certified electronic health record (EHR) technology (CEHRT) is crucial for healthcare providers to capture and share patient data efficiently. Storing data in a structured format allows healthcare providers to easily access and transfer patient information, leading to improved patient care.
A Qualified Registry is a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved vendor that is in the business of improving health care quality. One of the ways Qualified Registries can help to improve the quality-of-care patients receive is by collecting clinical data from clinicians and reporting this data to CMS on their behalf for purposes of MIPS. As a Qualified Registry, ReportingMD can submit both Electronic Clinical Quality Measures (eCQM) and Clinical Quality Measures (CQM).
The 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act) was introduced to facilitate the flow of patient data and achieve better patient health outcomes. Under the Cures Act, patients have easier access to their healthcare data, allowing them to have a more comprehensive understanding of their overall health. Furthermore, patients can choose to share their information with third-party providers, contributing to improved overall care.
“These certifications represent the future of ReportingMD. They enable us to advance our technologies and to potentially expand our business in ways that were not possible before. We look forward to what the rest of 2023 brings along with the many years to come here at ReportingMD,” said Amy Swindell, Vice President of Product Development.
About ReportingMD:
