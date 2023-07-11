Perch Continues Unprecedented Growth in First Half of 2023

The NFL's Denver Broncos are among the newest users training smarter and reducing the risk of injury with Perch. Miami Hurricanes football and basketball have outfitted their respective weight rooms with Perch. The Georgia Bulldogs have won two consecutive college football championships since adopting the Perch technology in early 2021.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perch is continuing its extraordinary growth and emergence as an innovator in the sports tech space. The MIT-developed, AI-backed technology – which uses a combination of 3D cameras and machine learning to monitor movements during weight training – has been popping up in more weight rooms across professional and collegiate sports.

Since the beginning of this year alone, 33 new customers have installed more than 300 Perch devices in their respective facilities. Among the newest customers are the NFL’s Denver Broncos, MLB’s Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies, MLS’s Charlotte FC, University of Louisville Men’s Basketball, and the entire Georgia Tech athletics department, among others.

The past six months also saw Perch devices installed at Red Bull Performance Center, Indiana University Football, and numerous high schools and performance facilities across the country.

“These most recent installs further our efforts to help organizations optimize performance, manage fatigue, profile athletes, and quantify daily readiness. For all levels of athletics, from NFL teams to high school athletes, Perch helps prepare you for game day,” said Perch co-founder Jacob Rothman. “Looking ahead, we want to be in every professional and collegiate weight room in the country, and beyond. The main goal is not just to get Perch everywhere, but let’s get weight room performance monitoring everywhere, and show people how valuable it is.”

To date, more than 200 customers have installed nearly 1,300 Perch devices in their respective facilities nationwide.

The idea for Perch came shortly after Rothman, a former MIT baseball player, herniated a disc in his back during a routine workout. While recovering from his injury, he started to brainstorm ideas for a device that could help athletes better quantify workouts in the weight room to prevent injury and improve overall performance. Shortly thereafter, he teamed up with another student athlete on campus – Jordan Lucier – and they came up with the idea for Perch.

So how exactly does it work?

Perch has three components: a 3D camera that fastens or "perches" to any weight rack with Velcro straps, a battery pack, and a tablet. The latter two adhere via a magnet. An athlete walks up, logs in on the tablet and starts lifting. While they lift, the 3D camera captures and outputs the sets, reps, velocity, and power, culminating in about a dozen different metrics on the table that inform performance. Players and coaches can then access the workout data via a web application to derive insights to performance and monitor how to best approach future workouts.

Perch technology goes beyond traditional velocity-based training. It enables performance monitoring across a spectrum of functional movements in the weight room, including barbell and non-barbell movements.

"What Perch basically does is tell the coach how the athlete is performing, and the coach can then make real time adjustments based on that," Rothman said. "So, it’s really closing that feedback loop. What that results in is reduced risk of injury and basically like athletes getting stronger, faster. You can get a lift in, and you can guarantee that you're not overtraining or under training."

According to Charlotte FC’s Head of Performance Adam Parr, “The Perch VBT system is a game changer for the team. The tablet interface is incredibly user friendly, and the constant feedback for our athletes helps to drive intent and competition while lifting, while helps to optimize their overall performance on the field.”

Soon after the University of Maryland installed Perch devices in their new state-of-the-art performance center, Director of Strength & Training Ryan Davis said the technology “has been the single biggest influence on our football program.”

Looking ahead to the next 12-18 months, Rothman expects to expand Perch’s customer base to over 300 additional sports teams and facilities across the country. What’s more, future upgrades to Perch’s software will be able to analyze the weightlifter’s posture and technique, sending out warnings that the athlete is using the wrong stance or grip, which may further reduce the risk of injuries like the one that hobbled Rothman.

For more information on Perch, visit www.perch.fit or follow them on Instagram.