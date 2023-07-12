LensLock Body Camera Footage Records Lifesaving Rescue

LensLock Body Camera

Utah Police Officers Rescue Drowning Girl From Submerged Van

TOOELE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LensLock body camera and dash camera footage released by the Tooele City Police Department shows the heroic rescue of a 12-year girl by two police officers. After arriving on scene, officers were able to shoot out the van’s window and pull the girl out of the reservoir.

After Tooele City officers performed CPR, the girl was taken to the hospital where she made a full recovery. The Lenslock body cam footage shows the officers quick thinking and a voice can be heard saying, “We got to shoot it out, you are not going to break it with the water in here.”

The girl was unconscious when she was pulled out of the car, but officers were able to get her to breathe on her own after first responders performed CPR. Investigators believed the car accidentally rolled down the hill and into the reservoir when the foot of the driver of the vehicle slipped off the brake.

Corporal Colbey Bentley stated that the two officers were checking the reservoir water levels when they were flagged down to attempt the rescue. Click the link to view the body camera footage.

About LensLock, Inc.

LensLock, Inc. is a privately held, law enforcement technology company specializing in body-worn and in-car dash cameras. As a Microsoft Azure Government Cloud partner, LensLock’s secure video cloud management solution is FBI CJIS-compliant, reliable, user-friendly, and affordable.

LensLock’s mission is to make the lives of law enforcement officers easier and safer. LensLock builds innovative, cost-effective technology solutions specifically designed for law enforcement agencies, and delivers best-in-class service each and every day.