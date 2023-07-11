PurposeCare Acquires Three Midwest Home Care Agencies & Expands Footprint
Five new locations will add additional caregivers and enhance service area in the Indiana and Ohio markets.
PurposeCare continues to focus on building its home care census in Indiana and Ohio through both acquisitions and the opening of de novo branches.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PurposeCare, a leading provider of coordinated home care and home health services in the Midwest, announced today the acquisition of three Midwest home care agencies in the Indiana and Ohio markets.
— Rich Keller, chief executive officer
The acquisitions include two home care agencies in Indiana including Scott’s Home Healthcare located in Kokomo, which will be absorbed into the new Kokomo branch, and Attentive Personal Care located in South Indianapolis, which will be absorbed into the new South Indianapolis branch. PurposeCare has also opened new offices in Jeffersonville and Lafayette. In addition, The Choice Nursing Care & Home Health, located in South Euclid, Ohio was also acquired last month and will be absorbed into the Cleveland office Location.
“This is part of our strategy to build depth in our established markets,” said PurposeCare chief executive officer, Rich Keller. “PurposeCare continues to focus on building its home care census in Indiana and Ohio through both acquisitions and the opening of de novo branches.”
PurposeCare, a portfolio company of Lorient Capital, provides home based care services to more than 3,000 clients a month. The company’s primary audience are individuals who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. The PurposeCare platform is focused on leveraging the caregiver’s presence in the home to identify changes in its client’s condition, enabling a timely clinical intervention from the nurses and therapists on the PurposeCare team.
About PurposeCare
Established in December of 2021, PurposeCare offers comprehensive services including home care and home health that are carefully coordinated to keep clients healthy and safe at home. With excellent caregivers, innovative technology, and family care navigation, PurposeCare ensures that our most vulnerable are provided with the support necessary to live full lives in their community. For more information, visit purposecare.com
