Fatal Fire in Belchertown Under Investigation 

BELCHERTOWN — A residential fire on Daniel Square has claimed one person’s life, said Belchertown Fire Chief John Ingram, Belchertown Police Chief Kevin Pacunas, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

The Belchertown Fire Department was notified at about 12:20 this afternoon of a fire in the area of 42 Daniel Square. On arrival, firefighters observed the single-story home to be well involved, with heavy smoke venting through all windows and heavy fire showing in the rear.

Firefighters immediately mounted an aggressive exterior attack, then moved inside until conditions forced them from the building. The fire went to two alarms and firefighters from Amherst, Bondsville, Granby, Ludlow, Palmer, Pelham, Three Rivers, and Westover responded to provide mutual aid. They battled the fire for about two hours before bringing it under control.

An adult male, the only person home at the time, was located deceased inside. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of his death.

“On behalf of the Belchertown Fire Department, I want to express our sincere condolences to the man’s family,” said Chief Ingram. “This is a sad day for them and our community.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Belchertown Fire Department, Belchertown Police Department, Hadley Police Department, State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office. They were supported at the scene by the Belchertown Department of Public Works and the Department of Fire Services’ Special Operations team.

###