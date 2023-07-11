Palmer Gas & Oil Wins Progress Sitefinity ‘2023 Site of the Year’
Portal Development by SilverTech Earns the Top Spot.MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Progress Software announced last month that Palmer Gas & Oil has been selected for the ‘Best Website Portal’ in their global 2023 Sitefinity Website of the Year awards. The oil and propane energy company contracted with SilverTech to develop the online portal. Sitefinity Site of the Year is an established and highly regarded technology industry award contest with the winners being evaluated against criteria for visual design, content, layout and navigation, sophistication, innovation and significance. Finalists in each category had thousands of votes cast to narrow down the pool.
Palmer Oil & Gas, a SilverTech client since 2021, hired SilverTech to redevelop a custom customer portal. Palmer Gas & Oil relies on its customer and administration portals for everyday operations and needed an easy-to-use and easy-to-manage digital solution with strong personalization capabilities to tailor customer experiences. The new digital experience, developed by SilverTech and enabled by Sitefinity, resulted in thousands of new portal accounts, payments processed, and new contracts processed over the first 6 months.
According to Charlie Ermer, VP of Business Operations at Palmer Gas & Oil, “We are thrilled to be recognized with this award for our newly launched customer portal. Our partnership with Silvertech has allowed us to enhance our online customer service experience by making it as simple and efficient as possible for customers of all technical abilities to self-serve personalized account information.”
“Palmer’s vision to integrate their customer portal with their CRM, web CMS and other technology is essential when it comes to delivering seamless customer experiences,” says Derek Barka, Chief Technology Officer at SilverTech. “Customers today expect companies to figure out how to connect technology and data and don’t really care about your technology limitations. They want easy, frictionless experiences that they’ve come to expect when dealing with large brands like Amazon or Netflix. With open APIs and data transmission services, any company can deliver what they are looking for through solution integrations and light customizations.”
SilverTech is a long-standing Sitefinity Premium Partner and, in addition to the winning entry, was chosen as a finalist for Actors’ Equity, a U.S. association that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers.
About Palmer Gas & Oil
Palmer Gas & Oil (PGO) is a family-owned and operated propane and oil delivery and service company based in Atkinson, New Hampshire with over 90 years of experience serving New Hampshire, Northern Massachusetts, and Southern Maine. PGO's automatic delivery, easy payment, and scheduled maintenance plans make it simple for its customers to keep their tanks full and their equipment serviced. A full sales, service, and equipment installation business, PGO is unique to the industry in that it is truly a one-stop shop. PGO is a Business NH Magazine Business of the Decade winner in the Retail/Wholesale category, a multi-award winner of the Best of Business (BOB) awards for best fuel provider as well as a multi-award winner in the Union Leader Readers’ Choice award for oil and propane delivery, a Business Excellence Award winner in consumer services for large organizations from NH Business Review and has an accredited A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. For more information, please visit PalmerGas.com.
About SilverTech
SilverTech is a digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex digital business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design and development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. Chief Marketer selected SilverTech as a ‘Top 200 Agency of 2023’. Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank and others.
