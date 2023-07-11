invenioLSI and FRCS complete online services to improve tax and trade compliance in Fiji

invenioLSI and FRCS

READING , MASSACHUSETTS, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI, the world’s largest SAP consultancy for public sector, and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services (FRCS) are proud to announce the completion of the Taxpayer Online Service (TPOS). The self-service platform has been developed to simplify legislation, improve processes, enhance taxpayer experiences, and improve the trade environment.

FRCS is a government agency responsible for collecting revenue, facilitating trade, and protecting borders. invenioLSI and FRCS worked in close collaboration to develop an approach aligned to the organization’s long-term taxation aspirations.

The new system offers 24x7 services, where taxpayers can access their accounts, statements, and business license applications online. The platform leverages SAP S/4HANA® software which provides an industry-specific solution for tax and revenue management. The TPOS also includes workflow-driven operations and automated functions, and integration with ministries, banks, and other third parties.

Currently, 113,331 taxpayers have signed up to the self-service platform. This is a substantial increase from the same period in 2022 when the total number of users was 72,005. With full implementation, more taxpayers are expected to sign up to use the online portal.

FRCS CEO Mark Dixon commented, "The project is one of the most complex and largest digitization projects ever undertaken by FRCS. Our entire approach is to make it easy for people to be compliant and harder for them not to be. Our data and risk engines now enable us to track those that are not compliant."

The platform will encourage higher levels of voluntary taxpayer compliance, resulting in increased revenues for the government. The platform will also contribute to the ease of doing business in Fiji.

Emily Yalimaiwai, project head for the TPOS, said, “Now that we have all our key processes within the tax administration service that’s available on the portal, it becomes a digital one-stop-shop so you can access multiple services, request for information, and you’ll be able to get that without having to physically visit our office.”

InvenioLSI’s CEO Nader Tirandazi added: “invenioLSI is thrilled to have supported FRCS with this monumental transformation. The new platform is a game-changer for both taxpayers and the Fijian government. The FRCS now has a solid digital core to enhance tax compliance and benefit Fiji’s trade environment. As a result, FRCS can now build future innovations with ease and operate as a modern data-driven tax authority.”

The new implementation marks a significant milestone in FRCS's digitization journey, with the TPOS platform set to pave the way for a more seamless and convenient taxpaying experience in Fiji.

About invenioLSI

The largest independent global SAP solutions provider serving the public sector as well as offering specialist skills in media and entertainment. We bring deep expertise combined with advanced technologies to enable organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today’s business. We know how to navigate the extraordinary complexities of international businesses and public sector organizations, working with stakeholders to drive change and create agile organizations of tomorrow using the technologies of today. Learn more at www.invenioLSI.com.

About Fiji Revenue and Customs Services (FRCS)

The FRCS is the major funder of the National Budget. Apart from the primary mandate, FRCS continues to partner and support other government initiatives. A strategic plan is aligned with the government’s national plan to ensure sustainable and effective performance. A statutory organization established under the FRCS Act 1998, governed by a Board and administered by a CEO. The FRCS collects taxes and duties on behalf of government; provides quality advice on tax and customs matter to stakeholders; facilitates trade and travel; and protects Fiji’s borders.