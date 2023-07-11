Black in Gaming Foundation Appoints Trinidad Hermida as New Executive Director, Ushering in New Era of Equitable Gaming
The Black in Gaming Foundation is thrilled to announce Trinidad Hermida as the organization's new Executive Director.
I believe in embracing genius, revolutionizing gaming, and reflecting our global community.”SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black in Gaming Foundation is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey with the appointment of Trinidad Hermida as the organization's new Executive Director. This momentous decision comes after an extensive and careful selection process, and we are confident that Trinidad's leadership will propel us to new heights.
— Trinidad Hermida, New Executive Director of Black in Gaming
Trinidad Hermida brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record of success, and an unwavering passion for "Building Equity through Empathy" to her new role. As the former Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Niantic, she spearheaded the creation of an inclusive strategy and talent diversity programs that unified the global company around a common mission – to effect systemic change through equitable policies and empathic practices.
"We are delighted to welcome Trinidad Hermida as our new Executive Director," said Laura Teclemariam, Chairwoman of the Board, at the Black in Gaming Foundation. "Her expertise, vision, and dedication to fostering a more equitable gaming landscape perfectly align with our mission, and we are eagerly anticipating the positive changes she will drive."
The Black in Gaming Foundation wishes to express deep gratitude to the board and all individuals who have paved the way for this pivotal moment. Their tireless efforts, unwavering commitment, and steadfast dedication have established the foundation upon which we continue to build and grow. Together, we have made significant strides in promoting equity within the gaming industry, but we recognize that there is still much work to be done.
“I am honored to accept this role as the new executive director for the Black in Gaming Foundation. I firmly believe in the transformative power of embracing everyone's genius, revolutionizing the game, and creating a gaming landscape that authentically reflects the rich tapestry of our global community.” - Trinidad Hermida
With Trinidad Hermida at the helm, we have complete confidence in her ability to forge strong relationships, secure funding, and expand our initiatives. Her leadership will enable us to reach new horizons, championing the cause of equity and inclusion in gaming.
As we embark on this new chapter, we would like to extend a warm invitation to all our supporters to join us in welcoming Trinidad Hermida to the Black in Gaming Foundation family. We are immensely grateful for your unwavering support and dedication to our mission. Together, we will continue to drive positive change and create a more diverse and inclusive gaming industry.
Stay tuned for updates on our upcoming programs and events as we work tirelessly to foster a truly equitable gaming landscape.
About Black in Gaming Foundation:
The Black in Gaming Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for diversity, inclusion, and equity within the gaming industry. We strive to empower Black professionals, students, and enthusiasts through education, mentorship, and community building. By amplifying Black voices and promoting representation, we aim to create a gaming industry that is reflective of the world we live in. For more information, visit www.https://www.thebigfoundation.org/.
