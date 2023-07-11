ProHance Attains SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Elevating its Reputation as a Trusted and Dependable SaaS Industry Partner
Company Demonstrates Commitment to Global Security Standards and Adherence to Industry Best Practices in Implementing Data Privacy
With the SOC 2 Type 2 certification, ProHance assures customers that their sensitive information is protected by robust controls, policies, and procedures.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance announces its successful attainment of the SOC 2 Type 2 certification. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), the certificate recognizes ProHance's commitment to data security, compliance, and the company's leadership in the enterprise-grade workforce analytics and operations enablement SaaS segment.
SOC 2 Type 2 is an internationally recognized auditing standard that evaluates the controls and safeguards implemented by service organizations to protect customer data. This certification requires an extensive audit period, typically lasting six months or longer, to assess the effectiveness of these controls over time.
"With this milestone, ProHance assures customers that their sensitive information is protected by robust controls, policies, and procedures. ProHance's commitment to data security and privacy allows organizations to place complete confidence in the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of their data. This has cemented our competitive advantage in the industry as it exemplifies our commitment to data security and privacy, and it reinforces our position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking an enterprise-grade workforce analytics and operations enablement platform," said Kishore Reddy, Co-founder & CTO of ProHance.
By achieving the certificate, ProHance underscores its dedication to safeguarding customer data and catapults it as a trusted and reliable partner in the SaaS industry. It validates ProHance's adherence to the five trust service principles: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. Organizations can rely on ProHance to handle their data with utmost vigilance, ensuring its protection and privacy, enhancing the company's competitive advantage, and propelling its growth trajectory.
