AVer Releases Innovative Multicamera Switching Solutions for Voice-Based Camera Tracking Technology

MT300 Series Launch

AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, releases the MT300(N) Series tracking box.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, releases the MT300(N) Series. The industry-leading products are two matrix tracking boxes, the AVer MT300 and MT300N. Both compact and sleek in design, the MT300(N) Series upgrades the audiovisual experience for the audience while streamlining multimedia management for presenters.

The MT300N offers additional NDI® functionality, best suitable for advanced broadcasting applications. Both devices in the MT300(N) Series boast all-in-one camera control, video-switching, and even PoE+ support in a single device, allowing great flexibility in multicamera management. The devices allow for the viewing of 4 video streams at the same time with a wide range of inputs and outputs, eliminating the need to constantly plug and unplug devices. The MT300(N) Series is compatible with a wide range of devices, supporting Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR).

"AVer continues to innovate and redefine the boundaries of the AV industry with the launch of the MT300N Matrix and tracking box. This ground-breaking solution embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that transforms the way people connect and communicate. MT300N allows seamless control of multiple sources, elevating video experiences in corporate and education settings. It's an exciting product that will bring a level of sophistication to any environment."

- Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

Most important of all, the MT300(N) Series also has built-in PTZ Link Premium, the only software that transforms AVer Pro AV cameras into voice tracking cameras with microphones from the best audio brands including Shure, Sennheiser, Yamaha, Nureva, ClearOne, and Audio-Technica. PTZ Link Premium also enables users to create more device groups and mic channels, and other advanced functions, ensuring users have great flexibility when presenting in hybrid environments.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions which harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability, and customer satisfaction. http://www.avereurope.com

