Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Image Analysis Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medical image analysis software market. As per TBRC’s medical image analysis software market forecast, the medical image analysis software market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.14 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.4% through the forecast period.
An increase in the incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the medical image analysis software market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest medical image analysis software market share. Major players in the market include AGFA Healthcare, AQUILAB, Carestream Health Inc., Esaote S.p.A., GE Healthcare, Image Analysis Group, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Merge Healthcare Inc., MIM Software Inc., Mirada Medical Limited, Philips Healthcare, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers.
Medical Image Analysis Software Market Segments
1) By Type: Integrated Software, Standalone Software
2) By Image Type: 2D Image, 3D Image, 4D Image
3) By Modality: Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging, Radiographic Imaging, X-ray Imaging, MRI, Other Modalities
4) By Application: Orthopedics, Dental Applications, Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Mammography, Other Applications
5) By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research Center, Other End Users
This type of image analysis software is a software that allows for the quantitative analysis and display of medical images from a variety of modalities, including PET, MRI, CT, and microscopy.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Medical Image Analysis Software Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
