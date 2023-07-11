Innova Solutions Expands Global Client Offerings with Integration of Volt International

Innova Solutions Volt International

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, has announced that Volt International will begin doing business as Innova Solutions International on July 10, 2023.

Already delivering strategic technology services to clients throughout Europe, North America, and APAC, Innova will soon integrate Volt International’s workforce management capabilities into its existing suite of offerings, which include digital product engineering, cloud services, intelligent automation, and business process outsourcing.

Earlier in the year, Innova announced the appointment of industry veteran Paritosh Sharma to guide European business operations. As Innova Solutions International, the company will continue to serve businesses through Volt’s existing offices and delivery centers in the UK, France, and Belgium. Innova also plans to expand its footprint in the region with the opening of new delivery centers, furthering efforts to scale-up global capabilities to meet evolving client needs.

Since 1998, Innova Solutions has delivered strategic technology and business transformation solutions to clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields. Last year, the company introduced a new vertical business strategy comprised of several strategic business units (SBUs)—Healthcare, Insurance, & Life Sciences (HIL); Communications & Media; Retail, Manufacturing, & Transport (RMT); Banking and Financial Services (BFS); and Hi-Tech—citing a desire for a wider range of industry-specific offerings designed to guide businesses throughout their digital-first journeys.

Commenting on the integration of Volt International, Shantala Sadananda—Innova’s President of Banking & Financial Services SBU & Emerging Markets—stated,

“Combining the power of Volt International’s talent resources with Innova’s wealth of digital transformation offerings and capabilities, we are primed to service the rapidly changing technology needs of clients across the globe. As our team grows, we look forward to continuing to deliver on our mission to accelerate client success through innovation.”

To learn more about Innova Solutions and its industry-specific offerings, please visit www.innovasolutions.com.

About Innova Solutions

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Atlanta (Duluth), Georgia, Innova Solutions employs over 50,000 professionals worldwide and reports an annual revenue approaching $3 billion. Through global delivery centers across North America, Asia, and Europe, Innova delivers strategic technology and business transformation solutions to its clients, enabling them to operate as leaders within their fields.