New Release in July: Vibrant’s Business Law Essentials is a handy manual for founders and professionals

Vibrant’s new release, Business Law Essentials provides a comprehensible overview of the laws that affect businesses in the US. The book is available for purchase worldwide from distributors like Ingram and marketplaces like Amazon. Komal Shah, author of Business Law Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. She is the co-founder of LawSikho and an experienced legal professional for over 20 years.

Komal Shah’s two decades of experience equips her to explain complex business laws eloquently in this book

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs and professionals who want to get a concise overview of the important laws that govern businesses in the US can now pick up Business Law Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by Komal Shah. This book releases today.

Without a legal background, it is challenging for many entrepreneurs and professionals to understand and adhere to the laws that affect their businesses. Recognizing this as an issue, Komal Shah ventured to write a book that would not only be a concise version of the important business laws but also use lucid language. Komal Shah is the co-founder of LawSikho and an experienced legal professional for over 20 years. She has helped numerous startups in the US, Australia, India, UAE, and Singapore with entity formation in the US, flipping, acquisitions, corporate structuring, and investment transactions.

Upon asking her the reason behind writing the book, she replied, “Availing specialized legal services is expensive and finding reliable legal services is difficult. I have written Business Law Essentials with the aim to provide an overview of the laws that impact businesses and the laws that founders or professionals may need to resort to while dealing with other persons or companies.”

In the introductory chapter, the book discusses the US Constitution and its impact on the different types of legal systems prevalent in the country. Further, how to choose the correct business form for a business is demonstrated through practical scenarios. The book then progresses to explain basic taxation regimes, employment laws, contract laws, intellectual property laws, data protection laws, etc.

The subject matter is reinforced through end-of-chapter summaries and quizzes that test the knowledge of the reader. As part of online resources, 18 famous case laws are also provided to comprehend the laws in the context of real-life cases.

This book is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series that is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book in this series contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

Business Law Essentials You Always Wanted To Know can be ordered from www.vibrantpublishers.com, Ingram, Draft2Digital, and Amazon.

About the Author

Komal Shah has 20 years of experience in corporate law and corporate governance. She is the co-founder of LawSikho, a legal ed-tech company where she leads the business legal clinic and teaches students to work and develop hands-on expertise in international contract drafting and compliance-related work. She has helped numerous startups located in India, the US, UAE, Singapore, Australia, etc with contracts, entity formation in the US, flipping, acquisitions, corporate structuring, and investment transactions.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

About the Self-Learning Management series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

Title: Business Law Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636511702

Hardback - 9781636511726

E-Book - 9781636511719



###

Media Contact:

Sales, PR, and Marketing

Why you should read Business Law Essentials