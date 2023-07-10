Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,316 in the last 365 days.

Issues of cooperation discussed with the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media

Issues of cooperation discussed with the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media

10/07/2023

309

Today, on July 10, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Vepa Hajiyev, held talks with the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current agenda of the partnership and the prospects for joint work within the third dimension of the OSCE, including the mandate of the Representative on Freedom of the Media, were discussed.

V.Hajiyev noted that in recent years, cooperation in this area has reached a new level and acquired a systemic character. The importance of joint activities in the context of continuing the constructive partnership between Turkmenistan and the Office of the Representative was noted.

The parties stated that, together with the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, various events are regularly held to improve the professional skills of journalists and public relations specialists, to promote the process of digital transformation of the media, etc.

The parties also expressed their readiness to hold joint media events in Turkmenistan both at the national and regional levels.

You just read:

Issues of cooperation discussed with the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more