Issues of cooperation discussed with the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media

10/07/2023

309

Today, on July 10, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Vepa Hajiyev, held talks with the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the current agenda of the partnership and the prospects for joint work within the third dimension of the OSCE, including the mandate of the Representative on Freedom of the Media, were discussed.

V.Hajiyev noted that in recent years, cooperation in this area has reached a new level and acquired a systemic character. The importance of joint activities in the context of continuing the constructive partnership between Turkmenistan and the Office of the Representative was noted.

The parties stated that, together with the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, various events are regularly held to improve the professional skills of journalists and public relations specialists, to promote the process of digital transformation of the media, etc.

The parties also expressed their readiness to hold joint media events in Turkmenistan both at the national and regional levels.