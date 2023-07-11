Emilia Vaughn Releases New Single "Watch the Moon" and Continues to Impact at US Top 40 Radio
Emilia Vaughn peaks at #40 on the Mediabase Charts with "Sunflower" and debuts at #31 on the iTunes Charts this week with her latest single, "Watch the Moon."
This song conveys the feeling of trying to feel close and connected to a loved one living far away.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The past few weeks have marked significant milestones for rising alternative pop singer-songwriter Emilia Vaughn. Her single "Sunflower" peaked at #40 on the Top 40 Mediabase Activator Charts, where it is still holding strong after a 14-week run, debuted at #50 on the Hot AC Activator Charts the week of June 28, picking up airplay in an alternative format, and on July 7, her latest Alternative release "Watch the Moon" hit the iTunes charts, debuting at #31 and peaking at #17.
— Emilia Vaughn
"Watch the Moon" was released independently under Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group, LLC on July 7, 2023, after a 3-week pre-sale period, which kicked off June 16. The song was written by Emilia Vaughn and produced by Robbie Dean of OC Hit. The album artwork was creatively directed by Emilia Vaughn and photographed by Mia Bregman. Additional supporting promotional assets and press images were photographed by Dani N Thompson of DNT Entertainment.
"Watch the Moon" describes a universally available commonplace where anyone can go to seek comfort and feel closer to the ones they love and miss. The moon is a bridge shortening the distance between lovers, friends, and family seeking solace. It's a dreamy mellow acoustic guitar ballad with thought-provoking warm lyrics. It has a runtime of 3 minutes and 48 seconds and a tempo of 105 bpm.
"This song conveys the feeling of trying to feel close and connected to a loved one living far away. Watching the moon can make us feel closer to those watching that same moon in a distant location." - Emilia Vaughn
In addition to Emilia's newest release, "Watch the Moon," her single "Sunflower" continues to captivate mainstream media and Top 40 and Hot AC format radio stations throughout the country over a year after its original release in March of 2022. "Sunflower" has gained esteemed recognition on iTunes and Amazon charts peaking at #75 on the coveted Top 40 iTunes charts and #4 on Amazon Movers & Shakers charts. The supporting music video has aired on various MTV networks, Nick Music, Clear TV, and in numerous Pop video lineups worldwide.
Emilia hopes the continued support of radio and mainstream media will amplify the song's message and provide an opportunity to maximize the success of the "Sunflower" humanitarian aid campaign, making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.
"Sunflower":
Listen to "Sunflower": https://ffm.to/emiliavaughn_sunflower
Watch "Sunflower": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pab7ZYG3WmM
"Watch the Moon":
Listen to "Watch the Moon": https://ffm.to/emiliavaughn_wtm
"Emilia Vaughn's Links":
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emiliavaughn/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@emiliavaughn
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emiliavaughn
Twitter: https://twitter.com/emiliavaughn_
More about Emilia Vaughn
Emilia Vaughn is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from San Diego, California. In December 2021, she launched her independent label, "Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group," with the support of her family and artist development partners Thomas Barsoe of OC Hit and Dani N Thompson of DNT Entertainment. Over the past 18 months, Emilia has released eight original songs, including her five-song EP "eighteen," her music and videos are playing on the radio, in video lineups, and in retail stores nationwide. Emilia Vaughn is driven to reduce the stigma associated with mental health by creating a community of confident, loving, and open-minded individuals.
To learn more about Emilia Vaughn, please visit her website at www.emiliavaughn.com, or to request an interview, please contact Dani Thompson @danithompsonmusic.
Dani Thompson
DNT Entertainment
+1 213-326-4007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other