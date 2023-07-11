Emilia Vaughn Releases New Single "Watch the Moon" and Continues to Impact at US Top 40 Radio

Emilia Vaughn - "Watch the Moon" Photo By: Dani N Thompson @danithompsonmusic

Emilia Vaughn "Watch the Moon" - Photo Credit: Dani N Thompson @danithompsonmusic

Emilia Vaughn "Watch the Moon" - Album Photo By: Mia Bregman

Emilia Vaughn peaks at #40 on the Mediabase Charts with "Sunflower" and debuts at #31 on the iTunes Charts this week with her latest single, "Watch the Moon."

This song conveys the feeling of trying to feel close and connected to a loved one living far away.”
— Emilia Vaughn
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The past few weeks have marked significant milestones for rising alternative pop singer-songwriter Emilia Vaughn. Her single "Sunflower" peaked at #40 on the Top 40 Mediabase Activator Charts, where it is still holding strong after a 14-week run, debuted at #50 on the Hot AC Activator Charts the week of June 28, picking up airplay in an alternative format, and on July 7, her latest Alternative release "Watch the Moon" hit the iTunes charts, debuting at #31 and peaking at #17.

"Watch the Moon" was released independently under Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group, LLC on July 7, 2023, after a 3-week pre-sale period, which kicked off June 16. The song was written by Emilia Vaughn and produced by Robbie Dean of OC Hit. The album artwork was creatively directed by Emilia Vaughn and photographed by Mia Bregman. Additional supporting promotional assets and press images were photographed by Dani N Thompson of DNT Entertainment.

"Watch the Moon" describes a universally available commonplace where anyone can go to seek comfort and feel closer to the ones they love and miss. The moon is a bridge shortening the distance between lovers, friends, and family seeking solace. It's a dreamy mellow acoustic guitar ballad with thought-provoking warm lyrics. It has a runtime of 3 minutes and 48 seconds and a tempo of 105 bpm.

"This song conveys the feeling of trying to feel close and connected to a loved one living far away. Watching the moon can make us feel closer to those watching that same moon in a distant location." - Emilia Vaughn

In addition to Emilia's newest release, "Watch the Moon," her single "Sunflower" continues to captivate mainstream media and Top 40 and Hot AC format radio stations throughout the country over a year after its original release in March of 2022. "Sunflower" has gained esteemed recognition on iTunes and Amazon charts peaking at #75 on the coveted Top 40 iTunes charts and #4 on Amazon Movers & Shakers charts. The supporting music video has aired on various MTV networks, Nick Music, Clear TV, and in numerous Pop video lineups worldwide.

Emilia hopes the continued support of radio and mainstream media will amplify the song's message and provide an opportunity to maximize the success of the "Sunflower" humanitarian aid campaign, making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

"Sunflower":

Listen to "Sunflower": https://ffm.to/emiliavaughn_sunflower

Watch "Sunflower": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pab7ZYG3WmM


"Watch the Moon":

Listen to "Watch the Moon": https://ffm.to/emiliavaughn_wtm


"Emilia Vaughn's Links":

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emiliavaughn/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@emiliavaughn

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emiliavaughn

Twitter: https://twitter.com/emiliavaughn_


More about Emilia Vaughn

Emilia Vaughn is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from San Diego, California. In December 2021, she launched her independent label, "Emilia Vaughn Entertainment and Media Group," with the support of her family and artist development partners Thomas Barsoe of OC Hit and Dani N Thompson of DNT Entertainment. Over the past 18 months, Emilia has released eight original songs, including her five-song EP "eighteen," her music and videos are playing on the radio, in video lineups, and in retail stores nationwide. Emilia Vaughn is driven to reduce the stigma associated with mental health by creating a community of confident, loving, and open-minded individuals.

To learn more about Emilia Vaughn, please visit her website at www.emiliavaughn.com, or to request an interview, please contact Dani Thompson @danithompsonmusic.

Dani Thompson
DNT Entertainment
+1 213-326-4007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Emilia Vaughn Releases New Single "Watch the Moon" and Continues to Impact at US Top 40 Radio

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dani Thompson
DNT Entertainment
+1 213-326-4007
Company/Organization
DNT Entertainment
P.O. Box 78974
Corona, California, 92877
United States
+1 213-326-4007
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

DNT Entertainment is a boutique artist management, artist development, music marketing and PR agency founded in 2014 by Dani Thompson. With a niche focus in the pop, singer-songwriter, alternative, indie and country music genres, DNT empowers independent artists to succeed in the competitive music industry by providing them access to label services in the areas of creative direction, content production, social media management, artist and business management, songwriter and producer pairing, distribution, music marketing, publicity, influencer campaigns and brand strategy.

https://dnt-entertainment.com/

More From This Author
Emilia Vaughn Releases New Single "Watch the Moon" and Continues to Impact at US Top 40 Radio
Emilia Vaughn Impacts at US Top 40 Radio with “Sunflower”
Neeley Announces Pre-Sale for New Impassioned Folk-Pop Single "27"
View All Stories From This Author