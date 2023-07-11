Double Lane Closures Planned on Interstate 229 at Rice Street Bridge in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Monday, July 10, 2023

Contact:

Tanner Bartscher, Lead Highway Maintenance-Bridge Crew, 605-941-4519

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wednesday July 12, 2023, the two northbound left lanes will be closed on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls at the Rice Street Bridge for concrete repair. The far right lane will remain open to traffic during the repair.

The two lane closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Motorists should considering using an alternate route during the planned lane closures to avoid traffic congestion.

In the case of inclement weather on Wednesday, the closure will be completed on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-