FormDr Expands Global Footprint with UK Office, Ushering in a New Era of Seamless Data Management

UK Office Expansion

The office launch continues to revolutionize user data management, empowering businesses with seamless digital solutions for enhanced efficiency and compliance.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FormDr, a leading global provider of secure online forms, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in London.

FormDr is a trusted provider of HIPAA-compliant forms and documents that cater to the needs of businesses in the United States. They offer a comprehensive range of customizable forms and form templates suitable for various industries and sectors, including medical practices and lifestyle services. The new FormDr UK office will serve UK customers that want to eliminate paper forms from their businesses and practices. The FormDr platform is UK GDPR compliant and will allow any businesses from fitness centres to med spas to easily build secure online forms.

Director of European Operations Mr. Andy Soluk will be leading the UK expansion. With wide-ranging career experience in international law, technology, project management, and consulting, Andy is well-suited to forge new international connections to meet the needs of UK businesses. Andy completed his master’s degree at the London School of Economics and Political Science and his undergraduate degree at Cornell University.

FormDr is firmly committed to protecting sensitive personal and health information, adhering to UK GDPR requirements. The FormDr UK platform seamlessly merges form functionality with compliance to create user-friendly experiences for businesses, health practitioners, and those they serve. To further reinforce its commitment to data security, FormDr has completed the voluntary SOC 2 compliance certification for service organizations, developed by the American Institute of CPAs. This certification specifies how organizations should manage customer data and includes a rigorous validation process.

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, FormDr specializes in providing secure online forms for patients to complete, sign and submit on their phone, tablet, or computer in advance of scheduled appointments. This technology enables offices to become more efficient, reduce patient and customer wait times, and keep digital information at their fingertips. FormDr also provides automated reminders that prevent missed appointments and ensure that required forms are always complete and accounted for. Additionally, FormDr customers have access to a library of form templates, such as PHQ-9 and PAR-Q, to save even more time.

To learn more about the many features and integrations that FormDr offers, visit the FormDr UK website or FormDr US website.