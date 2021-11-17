FormDr Partners with athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Directly Integrate Patient Forms into Clinical Charts

FormDr Partners with athenahealth’s Marketplace Program

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FormDr, a HIPAA compliant online forms service, today announced a partnership with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers to offer the ability to send and receive HIPAA compliant forms online.

“FormDr enables healthcare providers to convert their paper, PDF, and Word document forms to HIPAA compliant online forms, empowering them to securely send forms to patient to fill out on their phone, tablet, or computer. Our partnership with athenahealth means providers will be able to send and receive completed patient forms online, before the patient’s appointment, with automatic uploading—of form submissions, insurance information, signed consent forms and more—directly into athenahealth’s robust record system,” said Jake Young, Founder and CEO of FormDr. “FormDr and athenahealth streamline your patient intake process with everything needed to easily send, receive, store and manage HIPAA complaint forms online.”

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for ambulatory and hospital clients nationwide. The company’s vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, FormDr joins a community of innovated, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about FormDr’s new integrated application, please visit: https://marketplace.athenahealth.com/product/formdr

About FormDr

FormDr builds online forms to streamline tedious paper processes. We are helping companies — from small startups to large healthcare networks — digitize their forms in a HIPAA compliant online manner.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.