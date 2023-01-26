Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,253 in the last 365 days.

FormDr Focuses on API Integrations for Current and Future Customers

Form Dr HIPAA-compliant online forms

Optimize Your Practice with Interoperability

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FormDr, the leading automation platform for HIPAA-compliant online forms, emphasizes interoperability as a key feature of its current and future services. FormDr was founded on the concept of providing businesses with everything needed to easily send and receive HIPAA-compliant forms online, and now electronic information sharing is more secure and intuitive than ever with HL7 and API integrations.

With both HL7 and API integration opportunities, practices can seamlessly connect patient information from FormDr to their other systems - EMR, EHR, or CRM. This allows practices and business the ability to build even more custom integrations specific to their practices needs. Healthcare organizations that successfully integrate their software systems with FormDr can offer a better patient and provider experience, save money, and help prevent errors and rework.

Health data, such as online intake forms, screening forms, and insurance information can be securely completed by patients on-the-go from a smartphone, tablet, or computer. With an HL7 or API integration set up, this data is then shared from FormDr to the connected system in the way most suitable to the practice’s workflow. No more searching through separate applications, scanning documents in, or requesting information twice. Practices can develop the personalized work system they always dreamed of with FormDr’s extensive library of customizable form templates, automated features, and first-class support.

About FormDr:
FormDr provides software and support to help companies automate HIPAA-compliant forms online. This powerful solution securely works on any device, streamlining processes and increasing compliance. Today, more than 10 million patients, clients, and employees across more than 9 countries use FormDr’s easy-to-use tools to customize and electronically prepare, send, receive, and manage forms online.

To find out more about FormDr’s features and EMR integration, schedule a call or developers can learn more at https://developer.formdr.com/

Kat Jackson
FormDr
kat@formdr.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

FormDr Focuses on API Integrations for Current and Future Customers

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.